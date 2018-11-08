Manchester United star labels win over Juventus 'strange'

Jose Mourinho

What's the story?

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was left with a mixed bag of emotions as he stated that the celebrations post the winning goal and victory against his former club felt 'strange.' He also appreciated the way Juventus' fans welcomed and treated him throughout the match.

In case you didn't know...

The Red Devils came back from behind yet again to record a historic 2-1 victory at Turin against one of the best clubs in the world at present. A sumptuous free-kick from Juan Mata followed by an own goal from Alex Sandro helped Jose Mourinho's men to a second victory in the group stage.

The heart of the matter

Ashley Young's free-kick fell into a dangerous area crowded by a number of bodies. After a lot of tussling, the ball landed in the back of the net and was given as an own-goal. Pogba immediately turned away in celebration but admitted he had mixed sentiments after the winner.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, he acknowledged:

"I celebrated, but it was strange. It might have touched a lot of people. Lovely, we won. I saw the [Juventus] fans, they were very welcoming. I appreciate that."

He also opened up on his team's never-say-die attitude and continued:

"We played against a good team with very good players, but the most important thing is the three points. I think it's what we’ve been doing for the last few weeks, playing well together and doing well until the end. The game is always 90 minutes, we’re pushing, maybe have an extra bit of power at the end, we push it and score."

What's next?

Paul Pogba and Manchester United will be hoping to extend their winning run when they travel to the Etihad stadium to rub shoulders against arch-rivals Manchester City.