×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Manchester United star labels win over Juventus 'strange' 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
448   //    08 Nov 2018, 16:30 IST

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho

What's the story?

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was left with a mixed bag of emotions as he stated that the celebrations post the winning goal and victory against his former club felt 'strange.' He also appreciated the way Juventus' fans welcomed and treated him throughout the match.

In case you didn't know...

The Red Devils came back from behind yet again to record a historic 2-1 victory at Turin against one of the best clubs in the world at present. A sumptuous free-kick from Juan Mata followed by an own goal from Alex Sandro helped Jose Mourinho's men to a second victory in the group stage.

The heart of the matter

Ashley Young's free-kick fell into a dangerous area crowded by a number of bodies. After a lot of tussling, the ball landed in the back of the net and was given as an own-goal. Pogba immediately turned away in celebration but admitted he had mixed sentiments after the winner.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, he acknowledged:

"I celebrated, but it was strange. It might have touched a lot of people. Lovely, we won. I saw the [Juventus] fans, they were very welcoming. I appreciate that."

He also opened up on his team's never-say-die attitude and continued:

"We played against a good team with very good players, but the most important thing is the three points. I think it's what we’ve been doing for the last few weeks, playing well together and doing well until the end. The game is always 90 minutes, we’re pushing, maybe have an extra bit of power at the end, we push it and score."

What's next?

Paul Pogba and Manchester United will be hoping to extend their winning run when they travel to the Etihad stadium to rub shoulders against arch-rivals Manchester City.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Juan Mata Paul Pogba Massimiliano Allegri Jose Mourinho
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
UEFA Champions League: 3 Reasons Why Juventus Lost To...
RELATED STORY
Juventus 1-2 Manchester United: 4 men who helped United...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United won vs Juventus
RELATED STORY
Juventus 1-2 Manchester United: 5 Takeaways from the game
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Juventus in Italy
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
Juventus 1-2 Manchester United: As it happened
RELATED STORY
Juventus 1-2 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Manchester United come from...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Juventus vs Manchester United -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us