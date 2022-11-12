Manchester United star late to team meetings as Gareth Southgate's frustrations with England star revealed - Reports 

England's coaching staff were reportedly extremely unimpressed with Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho after he turned up late to a team meeting last year.

The 22-year-old has been left out of Gareth Southgate's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad due to a lack of fitness and form. Sancho has scored just three times in 14 appearances in all competitions this term and has rarely performed well for his country, scoring a trio of goals in his 23 caps.

It is understood that Sancho missed out due to lack of form and having better options ahead of him. However, according to The Telegraph, the Manchester United star was late for an England team meeting when he was in the squad last October to face Andorra.

Southgate has implemented a rule that team meetings can only begin when every member of the squad is present, meaning England players were left waiting. Sancho was left out of the next Three Lions squad, with Southgate claiming that other players were coming back from injury and in better form.

Sancho was mainly used as a substitute at the time, with the likes of Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and James Maddison all given the nod ahead of him.

Paul Parker believes Jadon Sancho could prove to be Manchester United's worst ever signing

The England international arrived at Old Trafford last summer for a fee of £73 million and with big expectations, but he has so far failed to deliver. Speaking to Bettors, former United defender Paul Parker claimed he could not understand why the club spent so much money on the England winger:

"To be honest, I’ve never really understood why Man Utd paid so much money for Jadon Sancho. He has a lot of issues because he is never attacking full-backs, he is passing backwards and is not really challenging his direct opponent.

"The way you play in Germany is completely different to the Premier League and it seems like he’ll never be able to adapt well enough to be a key player for United. If you look at the money the club paid for him, I would say he could end up being the worst buy in Manchester United’s history."

