Manchester United star Mason Mount sends message to Declan Rice as he leaves West Ham United for Arsenal

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has reacted to compatriot Declan Rice's move to Arsenal from West Ham United.

The Gunners have completed Rice's signing from West Ham for a fee of £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons. The England international posted a special thank-you video for his previous club. Manchester United's new signing Mount reacted to the emotional clip.

While posting the special video, Rice wrote on his Instagram:

"I can’t believe an incredible 10 years has come to an end. West Ham has been a massive part of my life on and off the pitch. Saying goodbye is never easy. I’ve had some unbelievable highs, none higher than that night in Prague. I’ve also grown as lot as a person, a player and as a captain."

He added:

"Everyone knows how special West Ham is as a club that goes for all managers, coaches, back room staff and of course, my team mates. Thank you for some amazing memories and some of the best days of my life."

Reacting to the 24-year-old midfielder's farewell post, Mount said:

"Special journey, special player."

Rice has been an integral part of the Hammers' line-up over the years, having come through their academy. He captained the club to the Europa Conference League trophy last season, which was their first major triumph the club has seen since 1980.

After 245 appearances for the London outfit, 15 goals, and 13 assists across all competitions, the midfielder will take up his next challenge with the Gunners.

Declan Rice calls Mikel Arteta a top coach after becoming an Arsenal player

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

Declan Rice opened up about his transfer during the player's first interview for Arsenal. The former Hammers midfielder revealed that he was impressed by the trajectory in which the club is going and lavished praise on Mikel Arteta.

Arteta helped Arsenal muster up a title challenge last season as they missed out against Manchester City. They also qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years.

Speaking about the reasons for signing for Arsenal and the Spanish manager's role in it, he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I’m so excited - he speaks for himself. You see how he works - you also got a real insight into how he works on the Amazon documentary. He’s a top coach."

The player admitted that Arteta will get the most out of him during his time at the Emirates. Adding to his reasons for making the move to the north London outfit, the England international stated that the energy and youth factor in the team played a pivotal role.