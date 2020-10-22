Manchester United star Paul Pogba opens up about starting on the bench during PSG win

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was benched for his side's 2-1 Champions League win over PSG on Tuesday night. But Paul Pogba later revealed that his substitution against PSG was all part of the game plan.

The France international was a notable absentee from the Manchester United starting line-up of Tuesday's Champions League tie. But Paul Pogba ended up playing a crucial role for the team as United claimed all three points at the Parc des Princes after shocking the hosts on a remarkable night.

Bruno Fernandes, United's captain on the night, opened the scoring for the Red Devils, with the Portuguese international converting a penalty on the second attempt after PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas had saved the initial effort but had come off his line while doing so.

PSG equalized through Anthony Martial's own goal with the France international heading into his own net. But in the closing stages Manchester United delivered the killer blow. Paul Pogba was brought on for Manchester United debutant Alex Telles . Pogba pinged the ball to Marcus Rashford who slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner beyond Keylor Navas.

Paul Pogba impact off the bench was all part of the plan

Paul Pogba.

When speaking to RMC Sport, Paul Pogba revealed his introduction had been planned to help Manchester United pick up all three points in Paris.

"We knew what awaited us. All the players were ready for this match, the result came as it should have come. They had chances, we also had some and we materialised. The result is positive," said Paul Pogba.

"It ( his substitution against PSG) was prepared. We had prepared well for the match. We know that they are very strong offensively, and we had to block that. Afterwards, we started especially well and we had chances. (We) managed to score.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with his side's performance. After the final whistle the Norwegian was quoted as saying, " It's a different feeling from the last time we won here, it's at the start of the group stage but we've beaten a fantastic team."

"Last time it was a knockout and it was euphoric, this is sterile without the fans but it's still excellent and we deserved to win. When you go away to a team like this against Neymar and Mbappe you have to defend well and your keeper will have to make saves. Axel Tuanzebe is a to defender and his first game in 10 months was a testament to the quality he has."

" Bruno missed two penalties in a row but he's not going to stop taking them, he showed focus and character. We know we need 10 points to get through so next week's game is very important. There are so many games," added Solskjaer.

Manchester United fans will be thrilled with the performance of Paul Pogba against PSG. The 27-year-old has been the target of much criticism since the start of the season, with the midfielder putting in some poor performances during Manchester United's heavy defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham.