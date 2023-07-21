Manchester United star set to join Premier League club in £15 million transfer: Reports

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga is set to embark on a new chapter in his career as he prepares to join Nottingham Forest in a £15 million transfer deal. The development comes after a challenging 2022-23 season for the 21-year-old during which he struggled to secure significant playing time under manager Erik ten Hag.

According to journalist Tom Collomosse, Elanga is scheduled to undergo a medical examination at Nottingham Forest over the weekend. The young Sweden international is eager to revitalize his career and believes Forest, under the management of Steve Cooper, will provide him with the perfect platform to flourish.

Apart from Nottingham Forest, several other Premier League clubs were also interested in securing his services including Everton, West Ham United and Marseille.

Elanga found it challenging to break into the first-team squad at Old Trafford, managing just over 700 minutes of top-flight football last season. With the emergence of talented players like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo, his prospects for regular playing time seem increasingly uncertain.

The move is expected to provide a much-needed boost for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who is keen to bolster his squad further during the summer transfer window.

While the Red Devils may have ideally hoped for a higher fee, recouping £15 million for the young winger is still a positive outcome. The funds acquired from this transfer may facilitate additional signings in striking, central defence, and midfield – all areas that Ten Hag is reportedly interested in strengthening.

Manchester United makes initial verbal offer for Sofyan Amrabat amid La Liga interest

Manchester United has taken the first steps in pursuing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat by reportedly making an initial verbal offer to the player's agent, as per journalist Santi Aouna.

The Red Devils face competition from Saudi-based club Al-Ahli, who have already submitted a €15 million bid for the talented midfielder. However, it seems Amrabat's heart is set on a move to La Liga, with his preference being to stay at Fiorentina if a suitable offer from a top club doesn't materialize.

Revealing details of the said transfer saga, Aouna said:

"[Manchester United] have made an initial verbal offer to Sofyan Amrabat's agent. Al-Ahli have also made an offer (€15M). But for now, he is not interested and is still dreaming of Liga. He prefers to stay at Fiorentina if he doesn't get a good club. Many big clubs are monitoring his situation."

United's interest in Amrabat comes as they look to bolster their midfield, having already secured Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £65 million deal earlier this summer. According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the player is being monitored by several big clubs as his future remains uncertain.