Manchester United star does not want to take £9m-a-year pay cut amid contract extension uncertainty: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly unwilling to take a £9 million-a-year pay cut to stay at Old Trafford once his contract expires at the end of the season.

David de Gea has become a club legend, having served the Red Devils for the past 12 years. He made his debut back in the 2011-12 season under Sir Alex Ferguson and has since made over 530 appearances for the club. He has won numerous trophies for United, including the Premier League, two EFL Cup trophies, the FA Cup, and the Europa League.

The Spain international is currently Manchester United's highest earner with wages of £375,000 a week and as per The Sun, has no plans of leaving for free this summer. The club hierarchy has opted not to extend his contract for an additional year.

Negotiations are being held for De Gea to sign a new contract between the two camps. The Red Devils want to keep their goalkeeper for a further three years, but with a reduced wage of £200,000 a week and increased bonuses.

De Gea is allegedly unwilling to take that much of a pay cut and it will be interesting to see the outcome of this saga. The shot-stopper has had a stellar season under Erik ten Hag so far, keeping 20 clean sheets in 46 appearances so far.

Paul Scholes left confused after David de Gea gives vague response when asked about his Manchester United future

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was left visibly perplexed on 13 April when David de Gea gave a vague response after being asked about his Red Devils future.

Prior to the Europa League quarter-final first leg clash against Sevilla, De Gea was asked about his future. The Spaniard replied (via Manchester Evening News):

"I want to enjoy my football and to win trophies this season, my focus is only on the next game and then after that we will see.”

Scholes was taken aback by this and gave his thoughts on BT Sport:

"That is a very vague answer, if you ask me. Not too sure what to take from that. Look, he’s been a fantastic goalkeeper for Manchester United for such a long time, there were rumours a few years ago when it looked like he wanted to go back to Madrid, going to Real Madrid didn’t quite happen, and look, he’s been a fantastic goalkeeper for Manchester United."

"I think the only weakness you’d say is he’s not great with his feet, he’s not a brilliant footballer from the back and I’d think this manager does want that. On the other hand, how do you replace a goalkeeper of his quality? To me that [clean sheets] are the most important thing, but modern-day football, they want a goalkeeper who can play football, don’t they?"

The Red Devils take on Nottingham Forest away later today in the Premier League (16 April).

Poll : 0 votes