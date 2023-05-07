Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is reportedly set to spend a successive season on loan away from the club.

According to The Sun (via GOAL), the Red Devils seem to believe that another short-term stint away from Old Trafford could further Diallo's development. They are also said to be pleased with the strides he has taken this season.

The Ivorian has spent the ongoing campaign on loan at AFC Sunderland in the EFL Championship.

In 36 league games for the Black Cats, Diallo has scored 12 times and laid out three assists. He has converted a decent 19% of his chances while averaging 1.1 key passes, 1.7 successful dribbles and 4.3 ground duels won per game.

The returns have undoubtedly been better than what the forward recorded in his previous loan spell. Diallo spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Rangers in the Scottish Premier League and scored just thrice in 13 appearances.

Diallo, 20, has notably been on Manchester United's books since January 2021, when they signed him from Atalanta BC on a deal worth around £37 million.

He was fantastic for the Serie A side's age-group sides, registering 36 goals and 21 assists in 87 combined matches for their U17s and U19s. The youngster also made five appearances for Atalanta's senior team, scoring once.

However, across his first year at Old Trafford, Diallo played just nine times for the first team, recording a goal and an assist.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag spoke in April about potentially recalling Amad Diallo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked about Amad Diallo's spell at AFC Sunderland during a press conference in April this year. Ten Hag stated that the Ivorian has made plenty of progress this season and that he didn't want to disrupt Diallo's development.

The Dutch tactician said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"We consider everything but I have a little bit of reservation about [recalling Amad] because I don't want to stop the process. He has made really good progress there so I'm happy with that."

He added:

"But young players need experiences and when we decide for him to come back, he has to be a player who can compete for the starting XI or minimum to come on for a lot of games and make an impact."

Should Diallo spend the entire 2023-24 season on loan, he will have only more year left on his Manchester United, which runs until June 2025.

