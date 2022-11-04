Manchester United starboy Alejandro Garnacho breaks 58-year record held by George Best in 1-0 Real Sociedad win

Alejandro Garnacho has become Manchester United's youngest ever non-English goalscorer in Europe, breaking a record previously set by George Best in 1964.

The tricky winger was played through on a tight angle by Cristiano Ronaldo before firing a left-footed shot past the Real Sociedad goalkeeper to put his side 1-0 up on Thursday, November 3. Garnacho's superb goal was enough for Manchester United to secure victory against the La Liga side on their home turf, but his team failed to top their Europa League group.

However, Garnacho's performance caught the attention of many supporters as he broke an impressive record during the game. Marcus Rashford broke the record for the club's youngest goalscorer in European competition in 2016, a record that the iconic Best had previously held for over 51 years.

Rashford was 18 years and 117 days old when he scored twice against FC Midtjylland under Louis van Gaal, beating Best's age by 41 days. But Garnacho, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2020, now holds the title as the youngest non-English goalscorer. He was 18 years and 125 days old when he scored the said goal.

Expectations are incredibly high for the Argentina U20 international. He was given his second start of the season by Erik ten Hag, before scoring the first goal of his senior career.

Bruno Fernandes claims Manchester United youngster 'didn't have the best attitude' on pre-season tour

Following the victory in Spain, Fernandes gave an interview to BT Sport in which he made an interesting claim about Garnacho's attitude.

The Portugal international discussed the teenager's attitude, as well as explaining that Manchester United expect a lot from the forward. Fernandes stated (as per BBC Sport):

"He was good but he knows we expect a lot from him. He is still only young but he is doing very well.

"A the beginning of the season he was not at his best. He didn't have the best attitude that he should have on tour. But he is deserving his chances now."

Erik ten Hag was full of praise for Garnacho's performance, who filled in on the left-flank due to an injury crisis at Old Trafford. The Dutchman stated:

"We had problems there. Antony was out and Jadon Sancho was not available. I really hope he can keep the process going. He was a threat. If he can keep this going, I am really happy.

"It was a great finish, it was a great attack. It was really enjoyable."

Garnacho's goal was the only one in the game as Manchester United saw out a 1-0 victory over their Spanish hosts. Despite both sides finishing in the group stage with 15 points, United finished second due to their inferior goal difference.

