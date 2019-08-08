Manchester United still in talks for Mandzukic, Dybala not joining Spurs, Tottenham set to sign £82 million duo, PSG will not sell Neymar to Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 2.29K // 08 Aug 2019, 19:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What a crazy summer transfer window this has been!

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Transfer Roundup. It's Deadline Day in the Premier League transfer window and all the top guns are still in talks with several players as they look to end the summer on a high.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates on 8 August 2019.

Manchester United reopen talks for Mandzukic

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

The Red Devils are trying to engineer a last-minute deal for Mario Mandzukic on deadline day. After having reportedly sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, Manchester United aren't left with many striking options and as such, could do well with the experience of a veteran such as Mandzukic.

With Lukaku's departure, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is left with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. Mason Greenwood's impressive showings in the pre-season will inspire some confidence but it is quite a massive challenge to replicate that in the Premier League and the Manchester United manager is well aware of that.

According to Fabrizio Romano, no agreement has been reached between the parties. Juventus consider this to be a deal that is very difficult to complete. Regardless, Manchester United are ready to make one last-ditch effort to sign him.

Romano has reiterated that the chances of a move happening are slim. Lukaku was earlier tipped to join Juventus in a swap deal that would see Dybala heading to Manchester United. However, Manchester United pulled the plug on Dybala as they were put off by the player's wage demands.

Mandzukic was also reportedly set to become a part of that back and forth. As such, when the talks with Dybala collapsed, it looked like talks for Mandzukic had also ended. However, Manchester United have reignited their interest in the 11th hour as they try to sign a replacement for the Belgian striker who will be an Inter Milan player this coming season.

1 / 5 NEXT