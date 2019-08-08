×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United still in talks for Mandzukic, Dybala not joining Spurs, Tottenham set to sign £82 million duo, PSG will not sell Neymar to Barcelona and more:  Transfer Roundup, 8 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.29K   //    08 Aug 2019, 19:34 IST

What a crazy summer transfer window this has been!
What a crazy summer transfer window this has been!

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Transfer Roundup. It's Deadline Day in the Premier League transfer window and all the top guns are still in talks with several players as they look to end the summer on a high.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates on 8 August 2019.

Manchester United reopen talks for Mandzukic

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

The Red Devils are trying to engineer a last-minute deal for Mario Mandzukic on deadline day. After having reportedly sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, Manchester United aren't left with many striking options and as such, could do well with the experience of a veteran such as Mandzukic.

With Lukaku's departure, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is left with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. Mason Greenwood's impressive showings in the pre-season will inspire some confidence but it is quite a massive challenge to replicate that in the Premier League and the Manchester United manager is well aware of that.

According to Fabrizio Romano, no agreement has been reached between the parties. Juventus consider this to be a deal that is very difficult to complete. Regardless, Manchester United are ready to make one last-ditch effort to sign him.

Romano has reiterated that the chances of a move happening are slim. Lukaku was earlier tipped to join Juventus in a swap deal that would see Dybala heading to Manchester United. However, Manchester United pulled the plug on Dybala as they were put off by the player's wage demands.

Mandzukic was also reportedly set to become a part of that back and forth. As such, when the talks with Dybala collapsed, it looked like talks for Mandzukic had also ended. However, Manchester United have reignited their interest in the 11th hour as they try to sign a replacement for the Belgian striker who will be an Inter Milan player this coming season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Neymar Paulo Dybala Manchester United Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us