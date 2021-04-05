Manchester United strengthen their grip on Premier League second place with win over Brighton

Manchester United went into the international break on the back of a disappointing exit from the FA Cup. However, the Red Devils returned to winning ways after the resumption of the Premier League.

On Sunday, Manchester United came from behind to record a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. Having made a poor start to the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were duly punished when former academy graduate Danny Welbeck opened the scoring after ghosting in between Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, the Red Devils recovered in the second half, with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scoring to secure all three points at Old Trafford.

Spirited performance from Manchester United

This was a game that really tested Manchester United's attitude and character. The race for the top four is getting more intense, and the Red Devils needed to win to enhance their chances.

Having seen Leicester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all drop points on Saturday, Manchester United had their work cut out for them.

The Red Devils were very sloppy in the opening minutes. The Seagulls looked more industrious and created better chances.

However, despite making no changes after the break, Manchester United upped the ante and began threatening their opponents.

Rashford’s equalizer was as a result of a high-pressing tactic which saw the ball fall to Bruno Fernandes, who then squared it to the Englishman to score.

It was a spirited comeback for Manchester United, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be particularly delighted with the way his side responded after going down in the first half.

Most points gained from losing positions in the Premier League this season:



25 - Man Utd

24

23

22

21

20

19

18

17

16 - Leicester City

14

15

13 - Wolves

12

11 - Arsenal



Ole's Mentality Monsters. 😉 pic.twitter.com/GITHNez5mI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2021

Manchester United consolidate second place

Irrespective of Sunday’s result against Brighton, Manchester United were set to end the week occupying second place after Leicester City and Chelsea both dropped points. However, by winning, the Red Devils increased their chances of finishing in second place.

Solskjaer’s men are now four points clear of third-placed Leicester City.

The Norwegian tactician said after the game (as quoted by Manutd.com):

“I've got a good squad, they know that there's competition for places. We fight as long as we can to move up the table. It doesn't really matter what anyone else does, as long as we win and we get our points because we're in second place."

“It's a long way up [to first] but second place we want to consolidate that one. We want to at least keep that one and we've got a big game on Thursday [in the Europa League] as well.”

With just eight matches left to be played in the Premier League, Manchester United have now strengthened their grip on second place with their win over Brighton.