Manchester United struggling as clubs won't meet £25 million Rojo valuation

Aaron Moniz
CONTRIBUTOR
News
366   //    09 Jul 2019, 01:53 IST

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League
Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester United have made Marcos Rojo available for sale at a fee around £25 million, according to the Scottish Daily Record.

Rumours of United selling defenders seem to coincide with the growing belief that the club will sign a central defender this summer, with numerous reports linking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to many, most notably Leicester City stalwart Harry Maguire.

Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final
Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

It is believable enough that Rojo may be the first defender on the list to leave United, especially given that injuries, form and disciplinary struggles have reduced the 29-year-old to just ten Premier League starts in the last two seasons, according to WhoScored.

Rojo has shown promise as a central defender at times during his United tenure, particularly through developing formidable partnerships with Phil Jones and Eric Bailly under Jose Mourinho in 2016/17.

However, his progress was halted by the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury that he suffered in the Europa League that season, ruling him out for the better part of a year.

Manchester United Training and Press Conference
Manchester United Training and Press Conference

With a defender likely to join United, and promising young centre-back Axel Tuanzebe being included in Solskjaer's pre-season tour squad, now could be the time for Rojo to move on after five years at United.

The defender will likely be in search first-team football to be in contention for Argentina's national setup in the prime years of his career.

This gives credence to reports that he is believed to prefer a move that would keep him in the Premier League, but unfortunately for him, he is currently only being linked to clubs in the Chinese Super League. Even there, clubs are unlikely to meet United's outlandish valuation.

Given that a move away from Old Trafford seems to suit all parties, and the almost complete lack of football Rojo has seen in recent seasons, United should be the party to compromise and lower their valuation to ensure the player moves to the right destination.

On the other hand, given rumours that Maguire could cost upwards of £70 million, they will understandably be looking to sell all outgoing players for as much as possible to ensure they have enough funds to pay for the England international, among other big-money targets.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Marcos Rojo Manchester United Transfer News
Contact Us