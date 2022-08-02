Manchester United submit official offer to sign 26-year-old midfielder - Reports

Manchester United have made an official offer for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to Italian outlet Il Matino (via The Hard Tackle).

The Red Devils have been wanting a new midfielder all summer as they look to replace Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, who left as free agents this summer. They have been chasing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but the Dutchman has no intentions of leaving the Nou Camp in the current transfer window.

United might therefore be forced to look elsewhere to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season. According to the aforementioned source, that alternative has come in the form of Ruiz.

Manchester United have made an offer for the Spanish midfielder through his agent who has taken the bid to Napoli. The Serie A outfit, however, deemed the initial offer from the Red Devils too low to accept. Though the exact figure of United's opening bid is unknown, Napoli are demanding at least €25 million for Ruiz. It is safe to assume that United made a bid much lower than the asking price.

Compared to De Jong's price in the current market, offering €25 million to Napoli for Ruiz shouldn't be an issue for Manchester United.

As things stand, the Spaniard has entered the final year of his contract with Napoli, with the Serie A side wanting to offer a new deal to the midfielder. However, interest from the Red Devils is seen as the primary reason why the 26-year-old midfielder does not want to sign an extension just yet.

Ruiz had an excellent 2021-22 season with Napoli. The midfielder contributed seven goals and five assists from 38 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United are looking to beat other interested clubs to sign Fabian Ruiz

A host of clubs have previously shown interest in Fabian Ruiz. According to The Hard Tackle, West Ham United, Arsenal and Real Madrid have also been attracted to the prospect of signing the 26-year-old midfielder.

According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid are looking to wait until the summer of 2023 to secure Ruiz on a free transfer. However, Manchester United are looking to beat all other clubs by signing the Spaniard this summer at a relatively low price as his contract expires next year.

Manchester United's current midfield options include the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek. They have acquired the services of former Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. Adding a defensive midfielder like Ruiz should elevate the squad going into the new season.

The Red Devils will start their 2022-23 Premier League campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 7.

