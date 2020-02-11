Manchester United submit request for safe rail seating at Old Trafford

Old Trafford

According to a report from Sky Sports, Manchester United have taken a step closer to rail seating in some parts of their home stadium Old Trafford in an initiative to adhere to safety regulations by sports authorities.

The club recently conducted a feasibility study following changes to the Sports Ground Stadium Authority Green Guide and have decided to install rail seating for up to 1,500 supporters in the North East Quadrant.

According to the minutes of the meeting of the United Fans' Forum, a formal proposal was made to the local Safety Advisory Group in December 2019 to request a trial in a small section of the stadium, and the same has been taken up for immediate action by the development wing of the board.

The report further revealed,

"Our belief is that the introduction of rail seating will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where – as with other clubs – we have seen examples of persistent standing.

"The SAG committee is reviewing the request. This is not an automatic approval process. We will discuss the proposal in detail with the relevant authorities and will work through their compliance and review processes."

The club now await for a response from the Safety Advisory Group. It is a trust formed by a partnership between the local authorities, police authorities and fire fighting department which look after the safety regulations in the local region.

If the Red Devils secure the permission before the end of the season, fans can expect to be part of a rail seating trial at a Premiership game soon.

United play Chelsea next in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, and the red half of Manchester would be hoping that a positive result reduces the gap between the two clubs as United chase Champions League promotion.