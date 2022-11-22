Manchester United submit shock offer for coach who is currently managing team at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

According to AS, Manchester United have submitted a surprise offer during the ongoing FIFA World Cup for Spain national team coach Luis Enrique. However, the Red Devils aren't the only ones who have intentions of signing the La Roja coach, as Atletico Madrid have reportedly handed in an offer as well.

Prior to his arrival to Qatar with the national team, Enrique stalled on renewing his €3.5 million contract with the Spanish Football Federation. It is believed that Federation president Luis Rubiales is already on the hunt for a coach to take up the reins of the national team after the FIFA World Cup is over.

According to the report, the Spanish tactician has three offers on the table. Two from EPL (inlcuding the one from United) and Atletico Madrid. When asked about Luis Enrique's future with the Spain national team, federation president Rubiales could only give vague answers:

“I don't even think about Valverde or Marcelino in the metaverse. I like the Luis Enrique of flesh and blood. Regarding his future, we will have to wait for the World Cup to end.

"Do not touch. That is the least interesting thing for me and for all of us who are part of the National Team. The objective is to have a great World Cup and give the best performance. Then we have plenty of time to see what we do and how we have done it."

However, alternatives for Enrique have already come to light, with several names like Marcelino, Valverde, and Luis de la Guente. They were also interested in signing Unai Emery, who moved to Aston Villa instead.

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen speaks ahead of FIFA World Cup clash between Denmark vs. Tunisia

Speaking about his previous World Cups, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen told Manchester United's media about how he entered his first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament. Sharing his experiences from the 2010 edition, Eriksen revealed to Manchester United:

“I have a lot of memories, it was a busy year for me, that. Getting my debut in January that year and then playing at the World Cup six months later for my country was very special.

“Obviously, I went as a very young kid, hadn’t played that many games – I felt I should have played more [laughs] – but I got more minutes and was on the big stage."

He added:

“But unfortunately, we went home early so this one wasn’t good for us as a country but, for me, being there, getting my debut for the national team, a World Cup debut, it was something special.”

Eriksen wasn't able to guide Denmark to a win over Tunisia in their FIFA World Cup clash as both sides shared a point apiece in a 0-0 draw.

