Manchester United’s summer transfer plans explained by Ed Woodward

Manchester United have splashed the cash in the transfer market, the last few years.

How much support will Mourinho get from the Manchester United hierarchy the coming summer?

What’s the story?

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward claims the Red Devils are in a much better position as a squad than they were two or three years ago and suggested that United are likely to cut short their spending in the summer.

The 20-time English champions have splashed the cash in the last three years with the club appointing three managers in the space of four seasons. Thus, the squad has been chopped on numerous occasions, while some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s star players were allowed to leave Old Trafford.

"We aren't in a position necessarily where we have to churn a large number of players. We want to get to a more steady state, and to be buying and potentially selling a lower number of players each year," Woodward told the investors.

"We are in that kind of environment now, compared to where we were perhaps two or three years ago, when there was a little bit more churn requirement from a playing squad perspective."

In case you didn’t know...

Since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down from his managerial position at Old Trafford, his successors have spent heavily in the transfer market. Louis van Gaal spent in excess of £250 million, which includes the signing of Angel Di Maria for then British-record transfer fee of £59.7 million. The Argentine was then sold to Paris Saint-Germain a year later.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho splashed close to £150 million last summer, which includes a world-record signing of Paul Pogba for £89.3 million. Out of the four signings made by the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager, three were recognised players, while Eric Bailly is on the right track to becoming one of the future stars.

The heart of the matter

United have the financial muscle to break the bank, something that they have shown in the last three summer windows. However, Woodward’s comments suggest that the club only needs to make a few additions, both in terms of buying and selling players.

Even though the summer transfer window is months away, there have been several players linked with a move to United. This includes the likes of Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann, who is valued around £86 million.

However, the Red Devils chief hinted that his side is unlikely to spend heavily in the upcoming transfer window in order to bolster the squad.

What’s next?

Wayne Rooney’s future at United beyond this season remains uncertain as there are several reports suggesting that Mourinho will sanction the sale of United’s all-time leading goalscorer. However, Woodward’s comments may come as a welcome boost for the England international.

Sportskeeda’s take

Woodward latest thoughts on United’s transfer could mean that the possibility of signing Griezmann in the summer will not be as easy as others think.