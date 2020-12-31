Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes would fit in well at Real Madrid or Barcelona: Former coach Cristiano Giaretta

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes will be a good fit at clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus, according to his former coach and current Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta.

The former Sporting CP captain has proved to be one of the best pieces of business conducted by Manchester United over the last decade or so. Fernandes has been a catalyst for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, having scored 26 goals and setting up a further 17 in 45 appearances for the Red Devils since his £47m move last January.

After his seamless transition from Liga NOS to the Premier League, the 26-year-old took the English top-flight by storm, and his former coach believes that he can potentially be a great fit at clubs such as Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Speaking on his former player and where he could possibly end up, Giaretta said;

"Good question. It almost goes without saying that he would be fine with Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus. The truth is he could go anywhere, but in my opinion, he’s already at the top."

"Personally, I believe that Manchester United and the Premier League are the pinnacle of a career, a point of arrival, not of passage: I thought that as a player and I am still convinced of it, as a sporting director who aims to bring Watford back to the top as soon as possible. Then he will make his choices, he is an intelligent boy and will know what is best for him."

The Italian believes that Fernandes, who has been one of the standout players in the world over the course of 2020, has the statistics and calibre of a future Ballon d'Or winner. Tipping him for the biggest individual prize in the sport, Giaretta remarked;

"I hear from him often, even a couple of times a week. I can say that he is the same guy I met at Boavista, with a great personality, with the same desire to work to become the best: he is one who is never satisfied, who aspires to a lot, even in his humility. He will never say it, but someone with his stats can dream of important goals such as the Ballon d’Or."

"Since joining Manchester United, he has made 44 appearances and scored 26 goals, without mentioning the assists, and he plays for his team-mates. He has always been decisive."

'Undeniable' that Fernandes is the 'real captain' of Manchester United - Giaretta

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes

The Watford sporting director has claimed that despite Harry Maguire wearing the captain's armband for Manchester United, it is Fernandes who is the real leader of the side. Giaretta praised the Portuguese's leadership on the pitch, he said;

"It is undeniable that Bruno Fernandes is the real captain of the team. If others are important, he is essential. If I have to tell the truth it didn’t even surprise me too much from this point of view: at 18 he was already an adult in his head. The hard work did the rest."

Fernandes was awarded the armband in Maguire's absence during Manchester United's clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

Also read: "He's better than me!" - Former Manchester United icon lavishes heavy praise on "sensational" Bruno Fernandes