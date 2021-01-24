Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes reveals moment of 'real frustration' that changed their season

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes revealed that he saw a shift in his side's mentality after the 2-2 draw away at Leicester City. The Red Devils are currently atop the Premier League table with former champions Manchester City right behind them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side travelled to the King Power on Boxing Day for the first time since their final Premier League game of the last campaign and were just minutes away from sealing the points. However, Jamie Vardy had other plans as he came up with a late equaliser for the Foxes, albeit one that eventually went down as an Axel Tuanzebe own goal.

The Portuguese believed that the frustration he saw in the Manchester United dressing room following this draw was the turning point of the season.

4 - Bruno Fernandes has become the first player in Premier League history to win the Player of the Month award on four occasions in the same calendar year, surpassing that of Harry Kane (2017) and Ashley Young (2008) who did so on three occasions. Storm. pic.twitter.com/xyJ0ecLTzX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2021

The league leaders were furious at the fact that they let two valuable points slip in the title race and speaking on this defining moment, Fernandes remarked;

"After the Leicester [City] game when we drew in the last minute, I was really happy to see the frustration on the team when I got to the dressing room. It was the first time I saw a real frustration after drawing a game."

"When I arrived, I could see that the team was growing up. Game by game, we started to do better and better. Now, almost one year after I arrived, I think we still have problems. You can see we concede a lot of goals at the beginning of games."

Fernandes was central to their result away at Leicester during the game. The talismanic midfielder provided the assist for Marcus Rashford's first-half opener and scored the go-ahead goal in the second half, which was ultimately cancelled out just six minutes later.

Fernandes defends Liverpool's form ahead of Manchester United clash

Advertisement

Mo Salah" height="533" width="800" /> Liverpool forward Mo Salah

Ahead of Liverpool's trip to Manchester United, Fernandes strongly believes that the Reds' results are not fair reflections of their performances in recent times. Liverpool are without a win in five Premier League fixtures and lost twice, including a first home loss in 1,369 days, which came against Burnley.

Manchester United's Fernandes defended the reigning champions' form ahead of the high-profile FA Cup game. He also believes that the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are victims of their own high standards after their incredible goal-scoring exploits in the past.

1 - This was Liverpool’s first defeat in 69 Premier League games at Anfield (W55 D13) since losing 1-2 to Crystal Palace in April 2017. It was the second-longest unbeaten home run in English top-flight history, after Chelsea’s 86 games ending in October 2008. Smash. pic.twitter.com/aym7hcTcpF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2021

The Manchester United top scorer said;

"I think teams have moments. I don't think Liverpool are playing poorly. I think they don't win and this is the point. When teams don't win, everyone talks about that. When players don't score, everyone talks about that."

Advertisement

He added,

"I feel that on me because I know the standard is high, because I arrived and I scored a lot of goals and make a lot of assists, and everyone wants goals and assists from me. It is the same - everyone expects goals from [Mohamed] Salah, from [Roberto] Firmino and from [Sadio] Mane. They are not scoring in the last games, and it starts feeling like 'oh, they are not playing well'."

The former Sporting CP skipper, who recently made his 50th appearance for Manchester United, is in line for a start at Old Trafford against their historic rivals, Liverpool.

Also read: Red Devils handed blow in pursuit of Bayern Munich wonderkid, update on Paul Pogba's future, and more