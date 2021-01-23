Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils handed blow in pursuit of Bayern Munich wonderkid, update on Paul Pogba's future, and more — 23rd January 2021

Manchester United are just over 24 hours away from welcoming Liverpool to Old Trafford as two of football's most historic rivals lock horns in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Red Devils, currently placed at the top of the Premier League table, are one of the most in-form teams in Europe and are unbeaten in their last 13 league games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men would hope to keep their FA Cup hopes alive with a win against Jurgen Klopp's men, who are one of the best sides in the world despite their challenging run of results.

Ahead of their clash, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Manchester United face competition for Romain Faivre

Former Monaco youngster Faivre

Manchester United are set to face stiff competition for the signing of Romain Faivre from Borussia Monchengladbach, as per reports. The Frenchman, who is also being pursued by French champions Paris Saint-Germain, has been one o the most exciting young talents in Ligue 1 this year and could be on the move come summer.

While the Red Devils have been tipped to be a potential destination for Faivre, it has been claimed that Gladbach are now firmly in the race to sign him and could succeed in their attempts to do so. Marco Rose's men have already competed the signing of fellow Frenchman Manu Kone and could seal the signature of the 22-year-old former AS Monaco man as well.

Paul Pogba contract talks set to be postponed

Paul Pogba's future has been one of the biggest talking points of the transfer window. With his contract set to expire at the end of the next season, he has been linked with moves to the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid. However, after a slow start to the campaign, his stunning performances in recent weeks have led to reports suggesting that he could possibly be set to remain at the club for longer by signing a new deal.

2015 - Paul Pogba has scored a league goal from outside the penalty area with his left foot for the first time since January 2015 for Juventus vs Chievo in Serie A. Corker. pic.twitter.com/n3oakH2j0Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

MailOnline report that Manchester United and Pogba have now postponed their contract talks to focus solely on their assault for the Premier League title. The Frenchman and Bruno Fernandes have been central to their charge for a maiden title in eight years and due to this, both parties have decided that they will revisit the topic of his future at the end of the ongoing season.

Blow in pursuit of Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala in action

Manchester United have been handed a blow in their chase for Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala as the Germans are amidst negotiations to extend his current contract, as per reports. The Englishman, who spent eight years at Chelsea's famed academy before moving to Bayern back in 2019, has garnered interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United after a string of impressive performances since his breakthrough.

With his contract set to expire in 2022, Bayern Munich are keen to extend his stay in Bavaria. Speaking on the Manchester United target's future at the club, coach Hansi Flick said;

"Jamal [Musiala] has enormous qualities. Bayern are clearly interested in retaining this player for a longer period of time."

17 - Jamal #Musiala, aged 17 years and 115 days, is the youngest player to appear for @FCBayernEN in the #Bundesliga. Teenager. #FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/YnEmhOmUTb — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 20, 2020

With a number of English clubs including Solskjaer's side looking t being him back to his homeland, it remains to be seen if Musiala decides to commit his future to the German champions.

