Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to block moves for three stars, Red Devils yet to make contact for Serie A ace, and more — 22nd January 2021

Manchester United have continued to mount a Premier League title charge with another three points in the bag from their visit to Craven Cottage. The Red Devils, powered by a Paul Pogba wondergoal, beat an inspired Fulham side and returned to the top of the league table after 19 games of the season.

They are now set for their second showdown with reigning champions Liverpool in a week as they prepare to host Jurgen Klopp's men in the FA Cup. Ahead of the weekend clash, here is some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri heading to LaLiga Santander

Manchester United's summer signing Facundo Pellistri is on his way to LaLiga Santander on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign, as per reports. The Uruguayan, who joined on deadline day from Penarol, has impressed for Manchester United's U-23s since his move and was said to be in line for a first-team debut in the FA Cup before he unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19.

I am told that Celta Vigo are currently favourites to sign #MUFC’s Facundo Pellistri on loan — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 22, 2021

With him not guaranteed playing time with the senior squad at the moment, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly open to allowing him to leave on loan to gain some experience. While sides from Serie A & B, Bundesliga, and other leagues have enquired about him, Celta Vigo are now the favourites to land him on a temporary deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to block loans for three stars

Donny van de Beek" height="502" width="800" /> Midfielder Donny van de Beek

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to block loan moves for Dutch star Donny van de Beek and academy pair Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams. The midfielder, who arrived from AFC Ajax last summer, has failed to break into the first XI and has had to settle for just two Premier League starts this year. Tuanzebe and Williams have had a combined total of 55 minutes of Premier League action between them with no starts to show for.

However, ESPN claim that Solskjaer is keen to have a full squad of players available to him as he looks to end Manchester United's five-year trophyless run. Van de Beek, in particular, is a player that Solskjaer will count upon much more in the second half of the campaign, and they add that the Norwegian is aware of the possibility of his squad being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak like their rivals Manchester City have. This is another reason why he would like to keep all the aforementioned players and others like Jesse Lingard as well until the end of the season, albeit the latter is attracting interest from home and abroad.

No contact for Christian Eriksen from Manchester United

Despite various reports claiming otherwise, Manchester United have not made any contact for out-of-favour Internazionale star Christian Eriksen, as per Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano. It was reported earlier that the Red Devils explored the possibility of signing Eriksen on loan to help with their title charge.

Inter have been so clear with Leicester and Tottenham: pay 100% of Christian Eriksen’ salary or nothing.



No chance at the moment, as Eriksen wages for 6 months loan would be around €4m after taxes. Inter have *not* received any approach from Man United. 🇩🇰 #thfc #lcfc #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2021

However, Romano says that any side interested in loaning Eriksen will have to pay his full wage of €4m after tax for the remaining six months of the season. The Dane, who left for Inter from Tottenham Hotspur last January, has also been linked with a return to his former club as well as a shock transfer to Leicester City.

