Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club interested in Portuguese starlet, Bayern Munich in pole position to sign Red Devils target, and more — 21st January 2021

Manchester United continued their mighty impressive unbeaten run away from home with a 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Red Devils were on the backfoot from the fifth minute of the game as Ademola Lookman gave the hosts an early lead with a smart finish, but Edinson Cavani's first-half strike and Paul Pogba's phenomenal goal in the second proved to be enough to leave West London with three points.

As the league leaders are set to host Liverpool in the FA Cup come weekend, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Bayern Munich in pole position to sign Dayot Upamecano

In what could come as a massive blow to Manchester United's transfer plans, it has been revealed that Bayern Munich are best-placed to seal the signature of RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano. The French defender, who is on the radar of several top European clubs, reportedly has a £37m release clause in his contract which becomes active come summer.

Dayot Upamecano for RB Leipzig against Atletico:



⬢ Joint-most touches (99)

⬢ Joint-most clearances (5)

⬢ Joint-most take-ons completed (3)

⬢ Joint-most interceptions (2)

⬢ Joint-most tackles (2)

⬢ Most shots on target (2)



His price tag just went up. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/7d4Eg4Msij — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2020

While several reports have suggested that Manchester United view him as an ideal partner for Harry Maguire, a report claims that Bayern will go all out to sign him due to the expected departures of both David Alaba and Jerome Boateng. Apart from the German champions and the Red Devils, Upamecano is being tracked by Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and other European giants.

Bryan Robson drops Jack Grealish transfer hint

Villa captain Jack Grealish

Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson does not believe that Jack Grealish is high up on the club's list of priorities. The English superstar was touted as one of the league leaders' priority targets as they look to bolster their options in midfield, and given his sublime form, Grealish could command a massive fee as well.

However, Robson does not feel that the Red Devils' hierarchy is too keen on forking out a huge fee for the Aston Villa skipper. Speaking on a potential move for the Englishman, Robson said;

"I wouldn’t mind seeing Jack Grealish in a Manchester United shirt. But I don’t know whether the staff at Old Trafford fancy him, as much as you’d like to see him playing for your club."

2 - No players have made passes as dangerous to their opponents as Jack Grealish (5.02 xA) and Kevin De Bruyne (4.52 xA) in the Premier League so far in 2020-21.



With Manchester City hosting Aston Villa tonight, @DomFarrell1986 assesses the quality of both players. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

Grealish is reportedly set to cost potential suitors up to a staggering £100m should they want to lure the Villa star away from his boyhood club.

Manchester United interested in Portuguese starlet

Nuno Tavares

Despite having a number of options on their left side of defence, it has been reported that Manchester United are keen on signing Portuguese full-back Nuno Tavares. The 20-year-old has come to be known for his attacking prowess from left full-back and has been directly involved in eight goals in 33 appearances for SL Benfica so far.

While the Red Devils are said to be interested in him, football agent Cesar Boaventura does not believe that Benfica will sell him in the winter. Speaking on the impressive young star, Boaventura said;

“Right now I don’t think United want to take him [Nuno Tavares]. Nor that Benfica want to sell him in January. He’s a fast player, one of the fastest players in the whole Portuguese league. He’s young. Maybe he’s not a player ready for a big one. But he could be in the future. Within a couple of years. He can become one of the best in Europe."

Manchester United already have Luke Shaw and new signing Alex Telles on the left side of defence, along with Brandon Williams, who is expected to go out on loan. Tavares has also attracted interest from AS Roma and SSC Napoli.

