Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Two European giants battle for Red Devils star, club make surprising offer for ex-Premier League ace, and more — 20th January 2021

Manchester United are just hours away from kicking off their midweek clash at Craven Cottage against Fulham. The Red Devils, who were displaced from the top of the table by Leicester City after the Foxes beat Chelsea at home, will have the chance to retake the top spot with a win against Scott Parker's side.
It's set to be a busy week for Manchester United as they are scheduled to return to Old Trafford just days later to face their fierce rivals, Liverpool, in an FA Cup fourth-round tie. Ahead of their trip to West London, here is some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.
Manchester United make surprising offer for Christian Eriksen
Former Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has long been linked with a move away from Inter after failing to adapt to life in Italy. The Dane, who moved to Serie A last winter, has already been offered to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and other clubs, but Inter are yet to find buyers.
While Manchester United are said to be interested in signing him on a temporary deal, they have only offered to pay a portion of Eriksen's wages, a proposal which The Transfer Podcast's Duncan Castles brandished a 'laughable' one. The Red Devils are said to have offered a deal wherein they pay €1.5m of Eriksen's €4m salary for the second half of the season. The playmaker earns €8m a year in total, and United's offer for the next six months is one where they may not even pay a quarter of that figure.
The report from Ian McGarry claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add another central midfielder to his ranks to assist with a potential title charge, due to which talks are ongoing for Eriksen.
Manchester United in pole position to land Brazilian starlet
The Red Devils are best-placed to land the signature of Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Veron, as per reports in Spain. Veron, an 18-year-old attacker from Palmeiras, is said to be on the wishlists of several European clubs, including heavyweights such as Barcelona and Manchester City, and Juventus.
SPORT claim that Manchester United have 'moved behind the scenes' to jump ahead of the queue for Veron to ensure they sign him. These developments, as per the same report, have upset Barcelona, who believe that their off-field issues pertaining to the ongoing presidential elections have hampered their scope of signing the talented youngster.
Although Veron is tied to the Brazilian club with a release clause of €60m, it is believed that a fee of €20m will be enough to price him away from the club amidst the ongoing financial crisis. Palmeiras, on the other hand, are hoping to receive more than the €33m they got for current Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus.
Real Madrid and Inter eye Donny van de Beek
European giants Real Madrid and Internazionale are said to be interested in signing Manchester United star Donny van de Beek, as per reports. The Dutchman, who arrived from AFC Ajax just a few months ago, is yet to break into the first XI under Solskjaer and has barely featured for the Red Devils.
Due to a lack of playing time since his move, Real Madrid and Inter hope to capitalise and make a move for the talented midfielder. The Blancos and the Nerazzurri are on the lookout for midfielders of his ilk, with Martin Odegaard reportedly set to leave the club on loan once again, while Inter are trying to actively offload Christian Eriksen.
However, it is understood that the player himself wants to remain at Old Trafford despite seeing very little first-team action, and fight for his place at the club in the long run.
Published 20 Jan 2021, 21:03 IST