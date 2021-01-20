Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Two European giants battle for Red Devils star, club make surprising offer for ex-Premier League ace, and more — 20th January 2021

Manchester United are just hours away from kicking off their midweek clash at Craven Cottage against Fulham. The Red Devils, who were displaced from the top of the table by Leicester City after the Foxes beat Chelsea at home, will have the chance to retake the top spot with a win against Scott Parker's side.

It's set to be a busy week for Manchester United as they are scheduled to return to Old Trafford just days later to face their fierce rivals, Liverpool, in an FA Cup fourth-round tie. Ahead of their trip to West London, here is some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Manchester United make surprising offer for Christian Eriksen

Eriksen in action for Inter

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has long been linked with a move away from Inter after failing to adapt to life in Italy. The Dane, who moved to Serie A last winter, has already been offered to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and other clubs, but Inter are yet to find buyers.

While Manchester United are said to be interested in signing him on a temporary deal, they have only offered to pay a portion of Eriksen's wages, a proposal which The Transfer Podcast's Duncan Castles brandished a 'laughable' one. The Red Devils are said to have offered a deal wherein they pay €1.5m of Eriksen's €4m salary for the second half of the season. The playmaker earns €8m a year in total, and United's offer for the next six months is one where they may not even pay a quarter of that figure.

10 - Christian Eriksen is just one of two players to assist 10+ Premier League goals in four successive seasons, after David Beckham between 1997-98 and 2000-01. Challenge. pic.twitter.com/FwKUSJnGBa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 5, 2019

The report from Ian McGarry claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add another central midfielder to his ranks to assist with a potential title charge, due to which talks are ongoing for Eriksen.

Advertisement

Manchester United in pole position to land Brazilian starlet

Gabriel Veron of Palmeiras (L)

The Red Devils are best-placed to land the signature of Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Veron, as per reports in Spain. Veron, an 18-year-old attacker from Palmeiras, is said to be on the wishlists of several European clubs, including heavyweights such as Barcelona and Manchester City, and Juventus.

SPORT claim that Manchester United have 'moved behind the scenes' to jump ahead of the queue for Veron to ensure they sign him. These developments, as per the same report, have upset Barcelona, who believe that their off-field issues pertaining to the ongoing presidential elections have hampered their scope of signing the talented youngster.

Advertisement

Gabriel Veron vs Delfin SC



2 goals

1 assist

32 passes

91% pass accuracy

4 key passes

2 big chances created

3 successful dribbles

2 tackles won

1 aerial won



Perfect performance. World-class talent. 🟢🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/PnThdqvdIe — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) December 3, 2020

Although Veron is tied to the Brazilian club with a release clause of €60m, it is believed that a fee of €20m will be enough to price him away from the club amidst the ongoing financial crisis. Palmeiras, on the other hand, are hoping to receive more than the €33m they got for current Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus.

Real Madrid and Inter eye Donny van de Beek

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek

European giants Real Madrid and Internazionale are said to be interested in signing Manchester United star Donny van de Beek, as per reports. The Dutchman, who arrived from AFC Ajax just a few months ago, is yet to break into the first XI under Solskjaer and has barely featured for the Red Devils.

Advertisement

Due to a lack of playing time since his move, Real Madrid and Inter hope to capitalise and make a move for the talented midfielder. The Blancos and the Nerazzurri are on the lookout for midfielders of his ilk, with Martin Odegaard reportedly set to leave the club on loan once again, while Inter are trying to actively offload Christian Eriksen.

🗣️ "In a sense he's almost got to unlearn what he knew at Ajax!"



🤷‍♂️ Donny van de Beek is on the bench, again, and @jonawils can't comprehend why the Dutchman has seen so little football this season



📽️ WATCH IN FULL: https://t.co/0O5t5pbbmq pic.twitter.com/bxdawchW0O — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 17, 2020

However, it is understood that the player himself wants to remain at Old Trafford despite seeing very little first-team action, and fight for his place at the club in the long run.

Also read: Red Devils set to rekindle interest in superstar target, club add £67m LaLiga star to wishlist, and more