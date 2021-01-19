Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils set to rekindle interest in superstar target, club add £67m LaLiga star to wishlist, and more — 19th January 2021

Manchester United's preparations for their trip to Fulham in midweek are underway as they look to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table. The Red Devils currently sit three points clear of reigning champions Liverpool and two above Manchester City, albeit the latter have a game in hand over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

They have a busy week ahead as the trip to Craven Cottage is set to be followed up by a visit from Liverpool at Old Trafford as Manchester United are set to play them in the FA Cup. Ahead of their game, here, we take a look at the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Manchester United 'seriously' interested in signing Facundo Medina

Facundo Medina in action for Talleres

As Manchester United continue to scout the globe for the most promising players and talented players, having already signed Facundo Pellistri, Amad Diallo, and a host of other exciting youngsters. The latest name on their wishlist is exciting central defender Facundo Medina. The Argentine, currently plying his trade for RC Lens, is said to be one of the most impressive young players after his breakthrough season and is attracting interest from the Red Devils.

📝 | #MUFC have begun ‘ventures’ to sign RC Lens centre-back Facundo Medina. Medina is happy to have United’s attention and is waiting for a potential transfer to be resolved as soon as possible [@Ekremkonur] pic.twitter.com/TGqjr4Rbll — UtdXclusive 🔴 (@UtdXclusive) January 18, 2021

As per La Voix du Nord, Manchester United are set to make an offer of £10.9m for Medina in the near future and allow him to remain at Lens for the remainder of the season. However, it remains to be seen if the Ligue 1 club will allow him to part ways with the club so soon, as he joined them just last summer.

Red Devils interested in Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand

Le Normand (L) against Napoli

Real Sociedad star Robin Le Normand is the latest name to be added to Manchester United's growing list of central defensive targets, as per reports. The Frenchman, who joined the Basque club from Brest, has been one of the standout players for La Real and has garnered interest from the Red Devils.

Le Normand is believed to have a release clause worth a staggering £67m (€75m) in his contract, which is the fee that Sociedad will command to allow him to leave the Anoeta Stadium. While this might be too high a fee for the Red Devils to shell out amidst the ongoing pandemic, should Manchester United find buyers for the likes of Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo, and others, they could potentially make a move for the talented La Real man.

Manchester United to rekindle interest in Jadon Sancho

After missing out on top target Jadon Sancho last summer, Manchester United are set to rekindle their interest in the English star in the coming window, as per reports. The Borussia Dortmund forward was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2020, but Solskjaer's men were eventually priced out of a move as the Germans held out for a British record fee of £120m.

Manchester United will look to restart talks to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho from the spring, according to Sky Sports 💰 pic.twitter.com/oHl57ty0NC — Goal (@goal) January 19, 2021

However, David Ornstein of The Athletic believes that Sancho is likely to part ways with Dortmund come summer and could potentially do so for a lower fee than what was quoted last summer. Ornstein also added that the potential deal for Sancho will 'negate' the need to entertain offers for his teammate and fellow Manchester United and Real Madrid target Erling Haaland, suggesting that he is set to remain at the Signal Iduna Park until the summer of 2022.

