Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo names the 'best' player he has seen apart from Lionel Messi and himself 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo only had good things to say about his long-time rival Lionel Messi in an interview with Piers Morgan.

When Piers Morgan asked Ronaldo about the best player he has seen apart from himself, the 5-time Ballon d'Or named Messi. He then also made a special mention of Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

He said (on Piers Uncensored):

“Probably [Messi], yes. Him [and] Zidane probably - that I have played and fought with.”

Zidane was, of course, Ronaldo's manager at Real Madrid. One of the greatest players to ever play the game, the Frenchman won both the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or in 1998.

A graceful playmaker capable of playing defense-splitting passes and scoring wondrous goals, Zidane was one of the most aesthetically pleasing players to watch in his prime.

Apart from praising Zidane, Ronaldo also mentioned that he had nothing but respect for PSG superstar Messi's achievements.

Also read: "What a picture", "Iconic" - Celebrities lose their mind as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo post picture together on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will look to make their mark in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi at Argentina Training session

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will both be determined to put their best foot forward in the Qatar World Cup. However, both head to the tournament in contrasting forms.

After struggling with PSG last season, the Argentina captain has been back to his best. He has scored seven goals and contributed 10 assists in just 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Leo Messi: “I want to be World Champion, not to change the perception of others towards me or to achieve greatness like they say, but rather to reach the goal with my national team and add a World Cup to my list of titles!” 🗣️ Leo Messi: “I want to be World Champion, not to change the perception of others towards me or to achieve greatness like they say, but rather to reach the goal with my national team and add a World Cup to my list of titles!” https://t.co/8Ndxz1Iwi5

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has struggled for both form and fitness this season. The Portuguese superstar has made only four starts in the Premier League this season and has managed to find the net just once so far.

(Cristiano Ronaldo in action)

After his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, his club future has also been subject to intense speculation in the last few days. However, before sorting out his club situation, Ronaldo will be fully focused on the task at hand with Portugal.

The 37-year-old is the captain of a highly-talented squad and will be hoping to inspire Portugal to football's biggest trophy. This is, after all, most likely going to be his last ever FIFA World Cup.

Get the Qatar vs Ecuador live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes