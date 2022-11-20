"What a picture", "Iconic" - Celebrities lose their mind as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo post picture together on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both posted a picture of themselves playing chess against each other on their Instagram accounts ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Part of a promotional campaign for Louis Vuitton, the picture has gone viral with multiple celebrities liking and commenting on the post.

From footballers to cricketers and even MMA athletes, everyone has been left awestruck by the two amazing footballers collaborating on an advertising campaign for the first time ever.

Some of the comments and reactions from celebrities include:

Virat Kohli: What a picture 🔥👏

Marcelo: WOW 🤩

Georgina Rodriguez: Iconic 👏

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Epic picture

Sangram Singh: 2 Legends in one frame 🙏❤️

Antonela Roccuzzo: Buenisiimaa (Great)❤️❤️❤️

Eziquel Lavezzi: Few goals right there. ! 🙌

Daniella Seaman: 👌👌

AbdulGafar Abiola: World Cup final ! Portugal Vs Argentina pls. 😢🙏

Falcao (Futsal): What a wonderful picture! 😍🔥

Gabriel Veron: 🐐🐐

Borges: Recorde do insta essa (Remember this one from Insta)

PapPya Gaikwad: Greatest Picture On Instragram ✌🏻💯

Undoubtedly the two greatest footballers of this generation, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will both be determined to perform at their very best in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both be playing their last FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Argentina v Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

With Lionel Messi now 35 years old and Cristiano Ronaldo 37, the two superstars are most likely playing their last ever FIFA World Cup. Qatar is, in all likelihood, the last chance for these incredible sportsmen to win football's biggest trophy and cement their legacy as the Greatest Player of All Time (GOAT).

Both Argentina and Portugal have strong squads and will be confident of a good showing. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, however, head into the tournament in contrasting forms.

The Argentina captain has been in fine form with his club side PSG and has managed an incredible 17 goal contributions (7 goals and 10 assists) in just 13 Ligue 1 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has struggled for form and fitness this season. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has managed to score only 1 goal in 10 appearances in the Premier League.

The Portuguese superstar's club future has also been subject to intense speculation after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

With so much riding on this tournament, it will be interesting to see how the two legendary footballers perform in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

