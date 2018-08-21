Manchester United superstar's agent makes a 'new club' claim

Harrowing news for Manchester United fans

What's the rumour?

Following Manchester United's humiliating 3-2 defeat at Brighton on Sunday, Paul Pogba, who was skippering the side in Antonio Valencia's absence, admitted that he had "attitude" problems by stating: "I put myself first, my attitude wasn't right enough, we keep trying and pushing, and it is going to be a big lesson for us."

Consequently, Paul Scholes objected to his leadership in the following words:

I hope that is lost in translation. There is no defence for that comment.

You say it to yourself, don’t you? You’re constantly saying to yourself: ‘Attitude right, make sure it’s right.’ You don’t need other people to tell you.

You don’t need a manager to tell you that or your team-mates.

There's a lack of leaders in the team. We thought Paul Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader but he wasn't there today. He had another really poor game. He's so inconsistent.

Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba's agent, took to social media to respond to the aforementioned statements: "Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognize a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill. @paulpogba"

He added: "Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba"

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba has long been linked with a move to Barcelona, but recent reports claimed that the Spanish giants are willing to delay their pursuit of the World Cup winner until next summer.

Nevertheless, Mino Raiola's scathing attacks on Manchester United great Paul Scholes and claims of a 'new club' could hand La Blaugrana a major boost in their hunt for the 25-year-old.

The heart of the matter

Post Mino Raiola's controversial tweets, Gary Neville - and dozens of United fans - has come to the rescue of his erstwhile teammate.

Let’s hope @paulpogba leads his agent and shuts him up ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 21, 2018

Scholes is a legend and Pogba needs to work very hard and stay focused to get to Paul's level but that is impossible with you by his side — Jure Tomas (@juretoma0801) August 21, 2018

Paul Scholes will never be forgotten — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) August 21, 2018

pogba lost the ball 27 times v brighton!!! paul scholes never lost the ball 27 times in his life 👍 — Cass (@cassidykid07) August 21, 2018

The same Paul Scholes that kept Pogba out of the squad when he was 38 and already retired? — Mick (@amickabl) August 21, 2018

Having said that, it remains intriguing to see what Paul Pogba has to say about all this fuss.