Pogba too inconsistent and not a leader, claims Scholes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20 Aug 2018, 21:10 IST
Paul Pogba
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is too inconsistent and cannot be considered a leader for Manchester United, according to Paul Scholes.

Although he scored from the penalty spot for the second Premier League game running, Pogba was unable to prevent United slipping to a 3-2 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

United boss Jose Mourinho denied a bust-up with the World Cup winner in the build-up to the game but Pogba produced a muted performance.

And with pressure growing on Mourinho after a dreadful defensive display at Brighton, Scholes believes Pogba needs to deliver more for the team in the future.

"There's a lack of leaders in the team, that's why we thought Paul Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader but he wasn't there," Scholes told Optus Sports.

"He had another really poor game. He's so inconsistent."

Pogba, who again captained the side in Antonio Valencia's absence, questioned whether United had the correct attitude after the loss on the road.

"I hope that is lost in translation," Scholes said in response to the Frenchman's post-match interview. "There is no defence for that comment, there is no defence for it.

"You say it to yourself, don't you? You’re constantly saying to yourself: 'Attitude right, make sure it's right.' 

"You don’t need other people to tell you. You don't need a manager to tell you that, or your team-mates."

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
