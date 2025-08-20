Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United eyeing Los Blancos ace, club want Hugo Larsson in 2026, and more - August 20, 2025

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Osasuna in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, August 19. Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game from the spot in the 51st minute.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have set their sights on a Los Blancos midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are considering a move for Hugo Larsson in 2026.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 20, 2025.

Manchester United eyeing Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are interested in Eduardo Camavinga, according to Fichajes. The French midfielder's future at Real Madrid remains unclear at the moment following a mixed run in recent times.

Camavinga has struggled with injuries, and lacked consistency on the pitch. The LaLiga giants, though, consider him a part of their plans, and are not actively looking to let him go.

However, Los Blancos are apparently willing to consider his exit this summer for €80m and Manchester United are ready to prise him away. Camavinga is under contract until 2029.

Real Madrid want Hugo Larsson in 2026

Hugo Larsson

Real Madrid are planning a move for Hugo Larsson in 2026, according to Defensa Central. The LaLiga giants are looking to upgrade their midfield, having lost Luka Modric this summer.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who called time on his esteemed career at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Despite the presence of the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid want a new face for the job, and have identified Larsson as an option.

Los Blancos plan to monitor his performances this season before going for the kill next summer. The 21-year-old is under contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until 2029, so prising him away won't be easy.

Arsenal unlikely to move for Rodrygo Goes this summer

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal are unlikely to make a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to club insider Charles Watts. The Brazilian forward is suplus to requirements at Real Madrid and remains linked with an exit this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, however, Watts insisted that the move may require some high profile departures from the Emirates.

"It is all quiet right now when it comes to incomings at Arsenal. They have got the majority of their business done, but there is still a feeling they could go back into the market if they manage to make some sales," wrote Watts.

He continued:

"When you look at the starting XI it is the one position that stands out as the area where an improvement could be found. Eze was the player I really wanted, but Rodrygo would be so exciting as well. At the moment though there is no sign that Arsenal are going to make a dramatic late move for the Real Madrid winger."

He concluded:

"The interest is there, but you feel like a lot of things would have to fall into place very quickly for something of that magnitude to happen, including some pretty high profile late departures."

Arsenal have already signed Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres this summer to upgrade their attack.

