LaLiga club reach personal terms agreement with Chelsea star, looking to agree €30m package deal with Blues: Reports

LaLiga side Villarreal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea defender Renato Veiga. As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, The Yellow Submarine are in talks with the Blues regarding the fee for the Portugal international's signing.
As per Romano, Villarreal are currently ready to offer €24 million plus add-ons for the 22-year-old's services. However, Enzo Maresca's side are believed to be looking for a €30 million package.
Veiga is among the host of players Chelsea are understood to be looking to sell this summer, who are called the 'bomb squad'. They are all training away from the first team as they are not in Enzo Maresca's plans.
The Portuguese defender only joined the west London giants last summer in a reported €14 million deal from FC Basel. He made 18 appearances for the Blues during the first half of the season before being shipped out to Juventus on loan in the second half.
He made 15 appearances for the Old Lady during his loan spell at the Turin-based club and made a solid impression. However, he has reportedly not been able to impress Enzo Maresca.
A versatile left-footed defender, Veiga can play either at centre-back or at left-back and has also been used as a number six. He has already earned five caps for Portugal and was a part of their UEFA Nations League-winning side in 2024-25.
Premier League side enter the race to sign Chelsea star but face competition from several clubs: Reports
Aston Villa have reportedly joined the race to sign out-of-favour Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. As reported by journalist Eduardo Burgos, the Lions want the Senegal international initially on a loan deal with an obligation to sign him permanently.
However, Unai Emery's side are expected to face strong competition from several clubs for the 24-year-old's signature. Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are both understood to be keen on the pacey striker.
Meanwhile, Jackson has also attracted interest from Italian giants AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus. As per German journalist Florian Plettenburg, Chelsea value Jackson at €65 million and are in no pressure to sell with the striker contracted until 2033.
Jackson joined Chelsea in 2023 in a reported £32 million deal from Villarreal. He has made 81 appearances for the Blues so far, scoring 30 goals and producing 12 assists.