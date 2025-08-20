LaLiga club reach personal terms agreement with Chelsea star, looking to agree €30m package deal with Blues: Reports

LaLiga side Villarreal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea defender Renato Veiga. As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, The Yellow Submarine are in talks with the Blues regarding the fee for the Portugal international's signing.

Ad

As per Romano, Villarreal are currently ready to offer €24 million plus add-ons for the 22-year-old's services. However, Enzo Maresca's side are believed to be looking for a €30 million package.

Veiga is among the host of players Chelsea are understood to be looking to sell this summer, who are called the 'bomb squad'. They are all training away from the first team as they are not in Enzo Maresca's plans.

The Portuguese defender only joined the west London giants last summer in a reported €14 million deal from FC Basel. He made 18 appearances for the Blues during the first half of the season before being shipped out to Juventus on loan in the second half.

Ad

Trending

He made 15 appearances for the Old Lady during his loan spell at the Turin-based club and made a solid impression. However, he has reportedly not been able to impress Enzo Maresca.

A versatile left-footed defender, Veiga can play either at centre-back or at left-back and has also been used as a number six. He has already earned five caps for Portugal and was a part of their UEFA Nations League-winning side in 2024-25.

Ad

Premier League side enter the race to sign Chelsea star but face competition from several clubs: Reports

Aston Villa have reportedly joined the race to sign out-of-favour Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. As reported by journalist Eduardo Burgos, the Lions want the Senegal international initially on a loan deal with an obligation to sign him permanently.

Ad

However, Unai Emery's side are expected to face strong competition from several clubs for the 24-year-old's signature. Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are both understood to be keen on the pacey striker.

Meanwhile, Jackson has also attracted interest from Italian giants AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus. As per German journalist Florian Plettenburg, Chelsea value Jackson at €65 million and are in no pressure to sell with the striker contracted until 2033.

Jackson joined Chelsea in 2023 in a reported £32 million deal from Villarreal. He has made 81 appearances for the Blues so far, scoring 30 goals and producing 12 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More