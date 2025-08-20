Premier League club enter race to sign Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson amid competition from 5 other clubs: Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson this summer. However, they will have to compete with five other clubs for his signature.

Ad

Jackson is among a number of players the Blues are looking to part ways with this summer. They include Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku, among others. They have already signed two strikers, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. Hence, they are looking to sell Jackson despite his deal expiring in 2033.

As per journalist Eduardo Burgos, Aston Villa have shown an interest in signing the Chelsea star. They are looking at a potential loan deal with an obligation to buy. Jackson is open to joining Villa, who are pushing hard for his signature. They sold Jhon Duran in January this year and are looking for competition for Ollie Watkins.

Ad

Trending

However, they will have to compete with Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus for his signature. Newcastle have been linked with multiple strikers after Alexander Isak expressed his desire to leave. Milan, meanwhile, have also been linked with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund.

As per journalist Florian Plettenburg, Jackson could cost around €65 million for any potential suitor. The Senegalese striker had signed a nine-year contract with Chelsea in September 2024.

Ad

Enzo Maresca on Nicolas Jackson's future at Chelsea

The Blues faced Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in their opening Premier League 2025-26 fixture on Sunday, August 17. Nicolas Jackson didn't feature as Joao Pedro started the game, and Liam Delap came off the bench in a goalless draw.

Ahead of the game, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirmed that the Senegalese striker could leave the club this summer, saying (via The Athletic):

Ad

“He is training with us but he is not going to be involved. You know the situation already. The window is open, he can leave and we (will) see.”

Maresca had said a couple of weeks ago:

“When the transfer window is open, unfortunately or fortunately, anything can happen. This also involves Nico’s situation. Two other strikers arrived, both of them were in the USA, Joao and Liam, so we will see what happens.”

Chelsea signed Jackson from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €37 million. He has scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 games for the Blues. He has helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More