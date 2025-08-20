Premier League club enter race to sign Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson amid competition from 5 other clubs: Reports

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson this summer. However, they will have to compete with five other clubs for his signature.
Jackson is among a number of players the Blues are looking to part ways with this summer. They include Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku, among others. They have already signed two strikers, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. Hence, they are looking to sell Jackson despite his deal expiring in 2033.
As per journalist Eduardo Burgos, Aston Villa have shown an interest in signing the Chelsea star. They are looking at a potential loan deal with an obligation to buy. Jackson is open to joining Villa, who are pushing hard for his signature. They sold Jhon Duran in January this year and are looking for competition for Ollie Watkins.
However, they will have to compete with Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus for his signature. Newcastle have been linked with multiple strikers after Alexander Isak expressed his desire to leave. Milan, meanwhile, have also been linked with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund.
As per journalist Florian Plettenburg, Jackson could cost around €65 million for any potential suitor. The Senegalese striker had signed a nine-year contract with Chelsea in September 2024.
Enzo Maresca on Nicolas Jackson's future at Chelsea
The Blues faced Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in their opening Premier League 2025-26 fixture on Sunday, August 17. Nicolas Jackson didn't feature as Joao Pedro started the game, and Liam Delap came off the bench in a goalless draw.
Ahead of the game, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirmed that the Senegalese striker could leave the club this summer, saying (via The Athletic):
“He is training with us but he is not going to be involved. You know the situation already. The window is open, he can leave and we (will) see.”
Maresca had said a couple of weeks ago:
“When the transfer window is open, unfortunately or fortunately, anything can happen. This also involves Nico’s situation. Two other strikers arrived, both of them were in the USA, Joao and Liam, so we will see what happens.”
Chelsea signed Jackson from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €37 million. He has scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 games for the Blues. He has helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.