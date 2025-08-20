Gary Neville weighs in on Alexander Isak's possible Liverpool switch, gives his take on why the deal hasn't happened yet

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Alexander Isak will get his transfer after Liverpool face Newcastle United on Monday, August 25. The pundit thinks the two clubs are waiting for their match to finish before talking about the potential transfer before deadline day.

Speaking on the Unfiltered Soccer Podcast, Neville predicted that Isak will get his dream move to Liverpool this summer. He added that the two clubs will hold talks soon and are just waiting for their Premier League clash next week. He said:

“I think he’s wearing a Liverpool shirt. I think that Monday Night Football next week is obviously Newcastle versus Liverpool. I think they’re waiting for that game to finish and I think they’ll do the business later on that week."

The comment comes less than a day after Isak released a statement saying that Newcastle United had broken their promise of letting him leave this summer. He claims that the club knew about his wish to take the next step in his career and said on Instagram:

"I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25. First and foremost I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way. I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there. I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors."

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Newcastle United released a statement later on Tuesday, August 19, refuting the claims. They remain adamant about not selling their striker and hope to see him rejoin training soon.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak wants Liverpool move

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has decided he wants to join Liverpool this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist has reported that the striker rejected the chance to join Al-Hilal, as he wants to remain in the Premier League.

Liverpool made an approach earlier this summer, indicating their willingness to spend £120 million to sign Isak. Newcastle United have maintained their position that they would not encourage an offer.

The Athletic reported that the Reds made a £110 million bid earlier this month, which was swiftly rejected by the Magpies.

