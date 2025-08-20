"I can try to be an agent – but I am not!" - Alex Iwobi says he wants ex-Arsenal teammate to join him at Fulham

Fulham star Alex Iwobi has admitted that he wants former Arsenal teammate Reiss Nelson to join him at Craven Cottage. The 25-year-old winger spent the last season on loan with Marco Silva's side.

Ad

Nelson managed to make only 12 appearances for Fulham last season while on loan before his season was cut short with injury. He scored twice and provided one assist for the Cottagers before suffering a hamstring injury in December and had to undergo surgery.

Alex Iwobi has lavished praise on his fellow Arsenal youth graduate and insisted that the Fulham players want him to join them. He has even claimed that some of the players are trying to convince him to move to Craven Cottage. The 29-year-old the Evening Standard:

Ad

Trending

“His style of play is very explosive. He is very sharp. I just hope that he returns fit and healthy as soon as possible. It would be nice for him to come back to Fulham, because we know the sort of player he is. I can try to be an agent – but I am not!"

Ad

Iwobi added:

“There is a specific group chat – I am not going to name names – but a lot of people are pressuring him, trying to find out what is going on! Me, I am not one of them! "

Expectations were high from Nelson when he made his first-team debut for Arsenal in 2017. However, the fleet-footed winger has not quite been able to impose himself as a regular under Mikel Arteta.

Ad

Still only aged 25, he still has time on his side to turn things around at the Emirates. However, with the wealth of options and depth available at Arteta's disposal, it will be difficult for Nelson to get first-team football if he chooses to stay at the club. He has so far made 90 appearances for the north London giants scoring eight goals and providing nine assists.

Owen Hargreaves makes bold claim about Arsenal star following their 1-0 win against Manchester United

Pundit Owen Hargreaves delivered his verdict on Bukayo Saka following Arsenal's 1-0 win against Manchester United. While Mikel Arteta's side opened their Premier League campaign with a victory, the Gunners were not at their best against the Red Devils.

Ad

Debutant Viktor Gyokeres grabbed the headlines with a pretty poor first showing while Gabriel Martinelli also struggled. However, Hargreaves has claimed that Bukayo Saka had his 'worst game' in a very long time. The former Bayern Munich and Manchester City midfielder said, as quoted by Arsenal Insider:

“I thought Gyokeres struggled, it was probably the worst game I’ve seen Saka play in quite some time. But Wrighty made that point, they found a way to win that game while being second-best.”

Saka has been one of the most consistent performers for Arsenal in recent seasons. The England international scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 37 games last season. He missed 23 games during the last campaign with injury problems, which was a major blow to Mikel Arteta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More