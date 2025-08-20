Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Inter Milan ace, club set Marc Casado price, and more - August 20, 2025

Barcelona enjoyed a fruitful start to the new campaign, securing a 3-0 win against Mallorca over the weekend. Hansi Flick's team are now preparing to face Levante on Saturday, August 23, in the league.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in an Inter Milan defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have set their asking price for Marc Casado.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 20, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Basotho

Barcelona are planning to move for Alessandro Bastoni next summer, according to Fichajes. The Catalans are looking for a left-footed central defender following the departure of Inigo Martinez this month.

The Spanish defender was indispensable for Hansi Flick last season, but left to join Al-Nassr as a free agent. The LaLiga giants are unlikely to sign his replacement this summer due to their poor financial situation.

However, a new defender remains on their agenda, and Barcelona are now planning to get a deal done next year. Bastoni has been identified as the preferred target, thanks to his spectacular rise with Inter Milan.

The Italian defender has already won two Serie A titles and has played in two Champions League finals as well. Bastoni has established himself as one of the finest defenders in Europe at the moment and has turned heads at Camp Nou too.

The Nerazzurri have reportedly turned down a €50m offer from Chelsea for the 26-year-old this summer, as they consider him a key part of their plans. However, Inter Milan could be more open to Bastoni's departure next summer, given that he will enter the final two years of his contract.

Catalans set Marc Casado price

Marc Casado

Barcelona want €30m to part ways with Marc Casado this summer, according to journalist Jose Alvarez. The Spaniard continues to be linked with an exit from Camp Nou this summer after dropping down the pecking order last season.

The 21-year-old is highly regarded in the European circuit and isn't short of options at the moment. Recent reports have suggested that Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are already considering a move for Casado before the window ends.

It now appears that the Catalans are open to his departure for the aforementioned price this summer. The LaLiga champions are well covered in the middle of the park, with Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo already in Hansi Flick's roster.

Barcelona will also welcome back Marc Bernal to the squad once he regains complete fitness, so Casado's situation is unlikely to chance. However, the player wants to stay at Camp Nou.

Inaki Pena close to Como move

Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena is close to leaving Barcelona this summer to move to Como on loan, according to journalist Jose Alvarez. The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of this season, but recent reports have suggested that he is in line to receive a one-year extension.

The plan is to tie Pena down to a new deal and send him out on a temporary move to gain valuable game time. Como are already in talks with the 26-year-old regarding a transfer to Serie A this summer, and the move is close to completion.

