"Not scared about that" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United star is ready to be left out of squad if he doesn't secure move to PL rivals

Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho will only leave Old Trafford to move to Chelsea this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine forward is expected to be on his way this year after a fallout with head coach Ruben Amorim in the final week of last season.

Garnacho has since been training separately from the squad, and wasn't involved in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal over the weekend. The Red Devils have already strengthened their attack this summer by roping in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko.

The Argentine, as such, is surplus to requirements, and Manchester United are ready to move him. Despite his struggles at Old Trafford, the Blues are willing to bet on the 21-year-old.

The London giants have reportedly agreed personal terms with Garnacho ahead of a possible move this summer. Chelsea, however, are only willing to offer £30m for the youngster, while the Red Devils value him at £50m, and have no desire to let him go for less.

Garnacho is under contract until 2028, so Manchester United hold the upper hand in talks. The player could end up spending the first half of the season on the sidelines if negotiations don't yield a fruitful outcome.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano added that the Argentine isn't afraid of being exiled from the squad if a move to Stamford Bridge doesn't materialize.

"From what I'm hearing, either or he goes to Chelsea or he stays at United out of the squad... Garnacho is NOT scared about that," said Romano.

Recent reports have suggested that Garnacho has turned down Bayern Munich as he has eyes only for Chelsea.

Are Manchester United eyeing Lucien Agoume this summer?

Lucien Agoume

Manchester United have set their sights on Sevilla's Lucien Agoume, according to Orgullo Biri. Ruben Amorim is eager to sign a new midfielder this summer, and initially wanted to bring in Carlo Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the Seagulls have shown no desire to let the player leave at the moment, prompting the Red Devils to consider alternatives. Agoume has caught their attention after some impressive outings with the LaLiga club.

The 23-year-old reportedly has a £35m release clause in his deal, which makes him a far cheaper alternative to Baleba. The Frenchman is very similar to the Cameroonian and could also be a hit at Old Trafford. Ficherio have added that Manchester United are willing to pay £22-26m for Agoume this summer.

