  • home icon
  • Football
  • Manchester United
  • "Not scared about that" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United star is ready to be left out of squad if he doesn't secure move to PL rivals

"Not scared about that" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United star is ready to be left out of squad if he doesn't secure move to PL rivals

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Aug 20, 2025 14:09 GMT
Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano
Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho will only leave Old Trafford to move to Chelsea this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine forward is expected to be on his way this year after a fallout with head coach Ruben Amorim in the final week of last season.

Ad

Garnacho has since been training separately from the squad, and wasn't involved in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal over the weekend. The Red Devils have already strengthened their attack this summer by roping in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko.

The Argentine, as such, is surplus to requirements, and Manchester United are ready to move him. Despite his struggles at Old Trafford, the Blues are willing to bet on the 21-year-old.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The London giants have reportedly agreed personal terms with Garnacho ahead of a possible move this summer. Chelsea, however, are only willing to offer £30m for the youngster, while the Red Devils value him at £50m, and have no desire to let him go for less.

Garnacho is under contract until 2028, so Manchester United hold the upper hand in talks. The player could end up spending the first half of the season on the sidelines if negotiations don't yield a fruitful outcome.

Ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano added that the Argentine isn't afraid of being exiled from the squad if a move to Stamford Bridge doesn't materialize.

"From what I'm hearing, either or he goes to Chelsea or he stays at United out of the squad... Garnacho is NOT scared about that," said Romano.

Recent reports have suggested that Garnacho has turned down Bayern Munich as he has eyes only for Chelsea.

Ad

Are Manchester United eyeing Lucien Agoume this summer?

Lucien Agoume
Lucien Agoume

Manchester United have set their sights on Sevilla's Lucien Agoume, according to Orgullo Biri. Ruben Amorim is eager to sign a new midfielder this summer, and initially wanted to bring in Carlo Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ad

However, the Seagulls have shown no desire to let the player leave at the moment, prompting the Red Devils to consider alternatives. Agoume has caught their attention after some impressive outings with the LaLiga club.

The 23-year-old reportedly has a £35m release clause in his deal, which makes him a far cheaper alternative to Baleba. The Frenchman is very similar to the Cameroonian and could also be a hit at Old Trafford. Ficherio have added that Manchester United are willing to pay £22-26m for Agoume this summer.

About the author
Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Twitter icon

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Deepungsu Pandit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications