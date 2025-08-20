Newcastle release statement in response to Liverpool target Alexander Isak as latter makes claim on social media

Newcastle United have released their statement in response to Liverpool target Alexander Isak's explosive claim on social media. We have witnessed one of the most remarkable transfer sagas in recent years with Isak subject to interest from Arne Slot's side.

Ad

The Premier League champions made a huge £110 million offer for the Sweden international earlier this summer. However, Newcastle United turned Liverpool's offer down and reportedly wanted more for their talisman.

It has also been claimed that the Magpies are looking to sign two strikers this summer before considering an offer for Isak. The situation has escalated to a stand-off between the club and the striker, who has not trained with them since.

Ad

Trending

Isak broke his silence on the saga by posting an explosive story on Instagram where he hit out at the Tyneside club. He insisted that promises have been broken and the trust is lost and the relationship cannot continue. The Liverpool target posted on Instagram:

"I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors. The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading."

Ad

He added:

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Newcastle United have reacted to their star forward's claim and released a strong statement. They insisted that they had not promised Isak that he would be sold this summer and that they would welcome him back. The statement read, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X:

Ad

“We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening. We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer. We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views."

Ad

"As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met. This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates”.

Ad

Isak was named in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday, August 19. He enjoyed a brilliant season with Newcastle United last time out helping them secure Champions League qualification and the League Cup.

The Sweden international joined Newcastle United in 2022 from Real Sociedad in a club-record £63 million deal. The Liverpool target has scored 62 goals and produced 11 assists in 109 appearances for the Magpies till date.

Roy Keane predicts Liverpool to miss out on the League title

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has predicted that Liverpool won't be able to retain the Premier League title this season. He has also backed Arsenal to finally win the title and also claimed that Chelsea would miss out on top four.

Ad

Mikel Arteta's side have finished second in the last three seasons behind Manchester City twice and Liverpool once. On Sky Sports, Roy Keane has backed the Gunners to finally secure the title this time out.

Keane has predicted Liverpool to finish second this season after winning the title last campaign. He has tipped Manchester City to finish third once again and has surprisingly backed Newcastle United to seal the fourth spot. Chelsea would finish fifth as per Keane's prediction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More