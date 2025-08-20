"He deserves it for his consistency" - Luis Fernandez picks PSG superstar as his 2025 Ballon d'Or winner

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Fernandez has claimed that star full-back Achraf Hakimi deserves the 2025 Ballon d'Or title. The Frenchman praised the 26-year-old's incredible consistency and decisiveness throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Hakimi started the season by captaining Morocco to a historic bronze medal in the football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. He then followed it up with the best individual campaign of his career at club level.

Playing as a marauding right-back, he racked up 11 goals and 16 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions. His impressive performances helped PSG win the domestic treble (Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions) in France and the first UEFA Champions League title in their history.

Hakimi also helped PSG make the final of the Club World Cup earlier this summer; however, his side lost 3-0 to Premier League juggernauts Chelsea. Despite the disappointing end to the campaign, Fernandez has claimed that the full-back is a genuine contender for the Ballon d'Or title.

Speaking to Moroccan media outlet Le360, the 65-year-old tactician said (via Yahoo Sports):

"What Achraf Hakimi has achieved is incredible. He’s the full-back who has made the biggest impact this season in decisive matches—quarterfinals, semifinals, and the Champions League final. We must also give credit to Luis Enrique, who gave him the freedom to shine in this system. Hakimi seized that opportunity and delivered on the biggest stage."

"If Hakimi wins the Ballon d'Or, I won't be upset—he deserves it for his consistency. Last year, when Rodri won the prize, many mentioned Dani Carvajal. That proves that defenders or more defensive-minded players can also claim this trophy. We too often forget that without them, strikers couldn't shine. Hakimi has shown that a full-back can be decisive at the very highest level," Fernandez added.

Up next, Hakimi will likely be seen in action in PSG's Ligue 1 fixture against Angers on Friday (August 22).

"Perfectly complementing each other" - Luis Fernandez plays down rumours of animosity between PSG's Ballon d'Or contenders

French manager Luis Fernandez has asserted that he doesn't believe there is any hard feelings between 2025 Ballon d'Or contenders and current PSG teammates Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele.

Akin to Hakimi, Dembele played a crucial role in the Parisians' highly-successful 2024-25 campaign. He racked up 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, winning the Ligue 1 Golden Boot and the Champions League's Player of the Season award.

Speaking to Le360, the 65-year-old, who had two stints as PSG manager (1994-1996 and 2000-2003), downplayed rumours of friction between the two Ballon d'Or frontrunners. He said (via Yahoo Sports):

"I don't believe there's any animosity in the PSG dressing room. This group delivered an extraordinary season. As I often say, football is a team sport. Without a united and cohesive squad, Paris wouldn't have won all those titles. Hakimi and Dembele are friends, perfectly complementing each other on the pitch. They operate down the same flank and combine seamlessly."

The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22.

