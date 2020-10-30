Manchester United could take 20 years to win Premier League again- Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs believes Manchester United might have to wait 20 years to win the Premier League again. The Red Devils last won the coveted league title in the 2012/13 season, Sir Alex Ferguson’s final year in charge at Old Trafford. Since then, United haven't come close to clinching the league.

Manchester United appointed – and subsequently sacked – three managers since then, with neither of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho delivering the Premier League trophy during their time at the club. Moyes failed to complete the full season in charge, van Gaal was dismissed after winning the FA Cup in his second season, while Mourinho’s third season at Old Trafford panned out in typical ‘Mourinho’ fashion.

However, it was the Portuguese who took Manchester United closest to the top, finishing second behind a rampant Manchester City in his second season in charge. And Ryan Giggs believes that his former club might get no closer to a Premier League triumph in the next few years.

Manchester United’s trophy drought could depend on Klopp and Guardiola, says Giggs

The legendary Welshman, who won a record 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United, was a part of the Red Devils team that last won the league. Since then, Giggs has seen City and Liverpool go from strength to strength while his club stuttered and stumbled.

City won three league titles during that time, while Liverpool finished second in the 2018/19 season and finally ended their 30-year wait for a league title last season.

And Giggs believes Manchester United could endure a similar test of patience themselves.

It could be 15, 20 years before you know it, especially if (Jurgen) Klopp and (Pep) Guardiola stick around. They have got the resources and the players so we have Liverpool to look at where the last time when they won it in 1990 they thought we'll win it again soon.

The former Manchester United winger pointed out that even the German manager took a considerable amount of time to flourish. He also talked about how Klopp improved Liverpool with every passing season while also managing to deliver trophies.

Even Klopp took four-and-a-half years for him to win it - it takes a long time. You have to think about what Klopp did. He improved the team every season or won a trophy like the Champions League and then you saw the improvement so the pressure was off a little bit.

Manchester United’s problem, Giggs revealed, was the sky-high expectations after every player or managerial recruitment.

Every manager and signing is seen as that he will win us the league and it's not like that.

Manchester United fans will be hoping that one former player can prove their legendary Welshman wrong in the next couple of years.