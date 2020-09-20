Reported Manchester United target Alex Telles maintains that he is 'not distracted' by any of the rumours surrounding his future.

The Brazilian full-back has been at the heart of transfer speculation this summer with the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and other clubs vying for his signature. Telles has enjoyed a handful of stellar campaigns with Porto so far, and is regarded as the best left-back in the Portuguese top-flight.

With his contract set to expire in less than a year, the Dragoes are reportedly keen on cashing in on their prized asset as opposed to losing him on a free.

Telles focused on Porto amidst Manchester United links

Telles in action against English champions Liverpool in the UCL

The 27-year-old was the star of the show against Braga as he was involved in all three goals in the 29-time Portuguese champions won 3-1 against Braga. Speaking on the immense transfer speculation regarding his future with Manchester United said to be interested, Telles explained;

"I'm a guy who focuses a lot on work, people believe what they want, say what they want in the newspapers, but the most important thing is to be focused on my work. You know that and so do my teammates, whatever happens, I’m focused on the club, I'm here, I'm playing."

Upon being asked once again regarding whether he is set to remain at the Estadio do Dragao or move to Manchester United ahead of the upcoming campaign, Telles responded,

"I have people who work for me, I just have to focus on what my job is. If I knew anything, I wouldn't need to have people working for me. I have people who take care of that and I have to focus on my work."

Manchester United's first-choice left-back Luke Shaw has come under immense criticism for a lack of offensive output, while also suffering from injuries on a regular basis. The 25-year-old was available to start just 20 Premier League games last season and managed no goals or assists whatsoever.

Elsewhere, PSG are also said to be keen on the Brazilian full-back after facing troubles in that position of the pitch. First-choice full-back Juan Bernat is set to spend up to six months on the sidelines after picking up a terrible injury against Metz in Ligue 1.

Speaking on the Spaniard's injury, head coach Thomas Tuchel said;

"I am very very sad for Juan [Bernat] and I am expecting a big knee injury."

This, coupled with Layvin Kurzawa's six-game suspension for allegedly kicking Jordan Amavi, has led to an extended spell in the first team for 20-year-old Mitchel Bakker. However, they could find it challenging to cope with the prolonged absence of their first-choice left-back.

With Telles reportedly available for a fee of €20m, it remains to be seen where the former Galatasaray full-back ends up by October 5th.

