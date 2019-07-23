Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes expresses his desire to play in England, Ed Woodward absent from pre-season tour to complete more signings, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 23, 2019

Solskjaer is still waiting for his third signing of the summer

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 23rd July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

#5 Bruno Fernandes expresses his desire to play in England

Bruno Fernandes has expressed his desire to play in England

We start today's segment with news about one of Manchester United's targets, Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils have been tracking the Portuguese star all summer and are currently the front runners for his signature.

Solskjaer is very interested in bringing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder to Old Trafford, but an official bid has not been submitted yet. However, here's some good news for United fans.

The Portuguese has expressed his desire to play in England, even as United remain interested in his services. Fernandes is a part of the Sporting Lisbon squad that is traveling to New York and he spoke to the reporters before the journey.

I don't care about the market, I've talked about this many times.

The only thing I can do now is that I need to catch the plane so I don't miss it. Will this be the last match for Sporting? I don't know, it's the coach who decides.

I'm told I'd like to play in England, but I don't care about it right now.

If it could be this season? It could be when the club decides, I'm not in charge.

Bruno Fernandes is contracted to Sporting Lisbon until the summer of 2023, having signed a new 5-year deal last summer. Interestingly, his deal contains a £31m release clause, and if a club agrees to pay that amount and Sporting refuses to sell, the Portuguese side is obliged to pay Fernandes a £4.5m compensation.

The Portuguese scored 32 goals from the midfield last season and Sporting want at least £60m for him. He also won the inaugural UEFA Nations League with Portugal over the summer and has been under the radar of quite a few of the European football heavyweights. However, United are rumored to be the only club interested in his services right now.

