×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes expresses his desire to play in England, Ed Woodward absent from pre-season tour to complete more signings, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 23, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
658   //    23 Jul 2019, 23:41 IST

Solskjaer is still waiting for his third signing of the summer
Solskjaer is still waiting for his third signing of the summer

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 23rd July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: July 22, 2019

#5 Bruno Fernandes expresses his desire to play in England

Bruno Fernandes has expressed his desire to play in England
Bruno Fernandes has expressed his desire to play in England

We start today's segment with news about one of Manchester United's targets, Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils have been tracking the Portuguese star all summer and are currently the front runners for his signature.

Solskjaer is very interested in bringing the Sporting Lisbon midfielder to Old Trafford, but an official bid has not been submitted yet. However, here's some good news for United fans.

The Portuguese has expressed his desire to play in England, even as United remain interested in his services. Fernandes is a part of the Sporting Lisbon squad that is traveling to New York and he spoke to the reporters before the journey.

I don't care about the market, I've talked about this many times.
The only thing I can do now is that I need to catch the plane so I don't miss it. Will this be the last match for Sporting? I don't know, it's the coach who decides.
I'm told I'd like to play in England, but I don't care about it right now.
Advertisement
If it could be this season? It could be when the club decides, I'm not in charge.

Bruno Fernandes is contracted to Sporting Lisbon until the summer of 2023, having signed a new 5-year deal last summer. Interestingly, his deal contains a £31m release clause, and if a club agrees to pay that amount and Sporting refuses to sell, the Portuguese side is obliged to pay Fernandes a £4.5m compensation.

The Portuguese scored 32 goals from the midfield last season and Sporting want at least £60m for him. He also won the inaugural UEFA Nations League with Portugal over the summer and has been under the radar of quite a few of the European football heavyweights. However, United are rumored to be the only club interested in his services right now.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United LOSC Lille Metropole Football Bruno Fernandes Nicolas Pépé Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United News: Bruno Fernandes expresses his desire to play in England amid ongoing links
RELATED STORY
Harry Maguire aims to emulate Rio Ferdinand at Old Trafford, Solskjaer wants United to complete Bruno Fernandes transfer immediately, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Bruno Fernandes gives huge transfer boost to Manchester United, Milinkovic-Savic set to join Manchester United as Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Club target three more signings after Aaron Wan-Bissaka move.
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pushing for Nicolas Pepe
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils prepared to submit a £50m bid for Bruno Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Manchester United target 3 more signings after Wan-Bissaka, Red Devils confirm the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United targeting Magpies' Sean Longstaff, Bruno Fernandes tipped to thrive in the Premier League and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to sign Daniel James today, Solskjaer has two demands for Ed Woodward this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United place £70m bid for Harry Maguire, Red Devils agree personal terms with Bruno Fernandes and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us