Manchester United very close to £80m deal for Harry Maguire, Solskjaer wants £70m Nicolas Pepe deal to be completed quickly, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 22, 2019

Solskjaer is closing in on his next signing at United

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 22nd July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

#5 Manchester United very close to £80m deal for Harry Maguire

United and Leicester City have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Harry Maguire

Manchester United have been defensively sound so far in pre-season. The Red Devils are yet to concede a goal, having already won all of their three games. However, there is no denying the fact that a new center-back is a priority for the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils have been on the search for a new center-back and after initial hurdles, that search seems to have ended on Leicester City's Harry Maguire. United have been courting him for quite some time now and already had a £70m bid for him rejected by the Foxes. Leicester City are holding out for a world record fee that would eclipse the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.

However, United were initially reluctant to part with such a huge amount of money. But it now seems that the Red Devils have finally surrendered to Leicester City's demands.

The Independent reports that Manchester United are very close to agreeing an £80m deal with Leicester City for the transfer of Maguire. The deal will make the Englishman the costliest defender in the world. United will be paying £70m up front, while an additional £10m will be paid in performance-related bonuses.

It is reported that Maguire is himself very keen to make the move to Old Trafford and he had informed Leicester City of his desire last week. Leicester City were clear that if their valuation was met, they would not stand in the way of the Englishman.

The belief around Old Trafford is that the 26-year-old is the ideal partner to Victor Lindelof and together, those two could form the base of a rock-solid defensive core at United that could last years. The Swedish International was arguably one of the best defenders in the league and could yet get better with a world-class partner alongside him.

