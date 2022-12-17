Manchester United target prefers move to Arsenal - Reports

Manchester United midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would reportedly be open to a move to Arsenal.

As per Italian journalist Giulio Cardone, the much-coveted Lazio midfielder has changed his opinion on Arsenal, who were interested in him over the summer.

With Mikel Arteta's side leading the Premier League table, the Manchester United target would love to join the Gunners if he is offered the right deal. Cardone told La Lazio Siamo Noi:

“Arsenal on Milinkovic? The news is that the player has changed his opinion on the English club which already tried to approach him last summer. If a fair proposal were to arrive this time, he would consider it."

He added:

"Today the Gunners are dominating the Premier League, they will go to the Champions League, they have started a fascinating project, they have acquired a different appeal."

The journalist has claimed that the Gunners and Newcastle United were both interested in Milinkovic-Savic.

𝐕𝐢𝐜 @AFCVIC__ Sergej Milinkovic Savic has rejected Lazio contract renewal offer, Arsenal are favorites to sign him.

@_footballitalia Sergej Milinkovic Savic has rejected Lazio contract renewal offer, Arsenal are favorites to sign him. 🚨Sergej Milinkovic Savic has rejected Lazio contract renewal offer, Arsenal are favorites to sign him.@_footballitalia https://t.co/83QlrBDaXR

However, situations have changed since then as revealed by the transfer expert, and Lazio could be willing to listen to offers. He added:

“Agent Kezman has been probing various clubs for some time to then bring offers to Lazio. In the summer he had garnered serious interest from the London club and Newcastle. Situations declined, but things could change next summer. It will be an important push and pull.”

Milinkovic-Savic has been a player in demand for a long time and has been subject to severe interest from top clubs across Europe.

He has caught the eye with his all-action midfield showings over the years but Lazio have done well to rebuff any interest in the Serbia international.

However, with his contract with Lazio set to expire in 2024, the Serie A giants find themselves in a tricky situation.

The Manchester United target has five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions this season.

Manchester United and Arsenal handed blow as Joao Felix expresses desire to play for European giants

Manchester United and Arsenal have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Joao Felix. The Portugal international is likely to opt to move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Italian journalist said:

"I don't think that Felix will go to Arsenal because he wants to play for PSG. PSG would be the obvious option should he leave Atletico Madrid."

Felix signed for Atletico Madrid in 2019 from Benfica for a whopping €126 million fee but has not been able to justify his massive price tag.

He has scored just 33 goals and produced 18 assists in 129 games for Diego Simeone's side, having struggled to adapt to the manager's system.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 5580 votes