Manchester United and Arsenal handed blow as Joao Felix expresses desire to play for European giants: Reports

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all interested in signing Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old star forward Joao Felix. However, the La Rojiblancos have put a €100 million price tag on the player.

According to Sky Italia, as reported by Get French Football News, Felix's destination is likely to be PSG.

Gianluca Di Marzio told Soccer News (via Mirror):

"I don't think that Felix will go to Arsenal because he wants to play for PSG. PSG would be the obvious option should he leave Atletico Madrid."

Felix signed for Atletico Madrid in 2019 from Benfica for a whopping €126 million (£113 million). While the Spanish club tied the Portugal international down to a seven-year-long deal, his growth at the club hasn't been as expected. Hence, still only 23, Felix is reportedly looking to move to another top European club to get his career back on track.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Where would you like to see Joao Felix playing next? 🤔 Where would you like to see Joao Felix playing next? 🤔🇵🇹 https://t.co/rkxZ4I0KOd

With Gabriel Jesus out injured, the Gunners want to add an attacker to their ranks as they continue their Premier League title quest.

Manchester United, meanwhile, mutually parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. They are also out on the market searching for an attacker, with Ronaldo's countryman Felix at the top of Erik ten Hag's wishlist.

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has previously hinted that the club would consider it if the right offer arrives for Felix. He said (via Get Spanish Football News):

“I would love him to continue, but the relationship between the coach and him, the minutes played, the motivation, the current moment, makes me think that the reasonable thing is that if there is a good option for the player, for the club, we will at least analyze it.”

Former Premier League star urges Arsenal to sign ex-Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Apart from Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo is another Portuguese star whose future is uncertain. The 37-year-old is currently without a club after parting ways with Manchester United. Former Premier League star Glen Johnson believes Ronaldo can be a great short-term player for Arsenal.

He told GGRecon (via football.london):

"In terms of a short-term solution, then yes, definitely, Jesus is class, and if Arsenal is going to win the league, and if Jesus is going to be out for three months, then you don't have three months to wait if you're trying to win a Premier League title. To sign Ronaldo on a short-term deal would represent a sensible option."

ARSENAL @tomgunner14 Glen Johnson



“Jesus is class, and if Arsenal is going to win the league, and if Jesus is going to be out for 3 months, then you don’t have 3 months to wait if you’re trying to win a Premier League title.



“To sign Ronaldo on a short-term deal would represent a sensible option.” Glen Johnson“Jesus is class, and if Arsenal is going to win the league, and if Jesus is going to be out for 3 months, then you don’t have 3 months to wait if you’re trying to win a Premier League title. “To sign Ronaldo on a short-term deal would represent a sensible option.” https://t.co/wgy6OQqDnq

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 4266 votes