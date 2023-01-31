Manchester United target spotted at airport ahead of deadline day move

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has been spotted leaving Munich airport as he heads to England to complete a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils have moved on transfer deadline day to sign the Austrian. It comes after Christian Eriksen was ruled out until May with a knee injury.

Sabitzer, 28, was recorded leaving Munich airport as he traveled to England to join the Red Devils. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Premier League club and wants to play for Erik ten Hag.

The deal is a loan with an option to buy for an undisclosed fee, and he heads to Old Trafford looking to gain more first-team opportunities. Sabitzer has featured 24 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. However, he has only started 11 games amid Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka's stranglehold on Bayern's midfield.

Sabitzer joined the Bavarians from RB Leipzig for €15 million in 2021. At the Red Bull Arena, the Austrian emerged as a top Bundesliga talent. He made 229 appearances, scoring 52 goals and contributing 42 assists.

The Red Devils have signed two players on loan this month, with Wout Weghorst arriving from Burnley and Jack Butland joining from Crystal Palace. Manchester United are not at risk of going against Premier League rules which state that a club can only register two loan players, as Sabitzer is a European loan.

Ten Hag on the difficulties of replacing Manchester United midfielder Eriksen

Christian Eriksen will likely miss the remainder of the season.

Eriksen's injury comes as a massive blow for Manchester United as he has shone in his debut campaign at Old Trafford. The Dane arrived last summer as a free agent following the expiration of a short deal with Brentford. He has appeared 31 times, scoring two goals and contributing nine assists. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is Ten Hag's most used player.

The Dane suffered a knee injury in United's 3-1 win over Reading in the 4th Round of the FA Cup. Ten Hag spoke of both the player's and the club's disappointment over Eriksen being sidelined (via the Daily Mail):

"Of course, he's disappointed. We are disappointed, but it happens in top football. It shouldn't have happened but it did and you have to deal with it."

He continued by claiming it would be difficult to replace the midfielder on deadline day:

"On deadline day it's difficult. You can't make policy on such bad injuries, but we have players in the midfield department, good players. We have players who can fill the gap."

Despite this, it appears that Sabitzer is the man Ten Hag has lured to Manchester United to replace Eriksen. He may expect to become a first-team regular and may even play himself into a permanent move.

