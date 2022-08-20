Manchester United target trains alone after club rejects massive £68 million bid - Reports 

Ajax winger Anthony did not train with his teammates after the club rejected a bid from Manchester United for him, according to reports.

The Mail claims that the Eredivise champions rejected a £67 million offer for the 22-year-old, who played under Erik ten Hag for two seasons.

Anthony is said to be interested in a move to Old Trafford and according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf (cited by The Mail), the Brazil was not at training on Friday.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Indication is



Central midfield main priority. Focus on trying to complete Casemiro.



theathletic.com/3520465/2022/0… Manchester United returned to move for Anthony yesterday, but offer of €80m rejected by Ajax.Indication is #MUFC won’t go higher. Cody Gakpo seen as more likely if two.Central midfield main priority. Focus on trying to complete Casemiro. Manchester United returned to move for Anthony yesterday, but offer of €80m rejected by Ajax.Indication is #MUFC won’t go higher. Cody Gakpo seen as more likely if two.Central midfield main priority. Focus on trying to complete Casemiro.theathletic.com/3520465/2022/0…

While the rest of the Ajax squad trained with new manager Alfred Schreuder ahead of their league clash with Spart Rotterdam, the winger instead did gym work alone.

The Dutch giants are currently holding internal discussions as to whether they should allow their star winger to leave this summer. Ajax have already let no fewer than eight first-team players leave this summer, including the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Sebastian Haller, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Anthony is considered one of European football's most promising right-wingers, having scored 25 times in his 82 Ajax appearances. Manchester United are desperate for a new right-winger this summer, with their current frontline failing to fire so far this season.

254 United🇰🇪🗯️ @254unitedd Anthony is pushing a move to Manchester united that why he did not train with the Ajax team today.He want the €80m offer rejected to be discussed. Anthony is pushing a move to Manchester united that why he did not train with the Ajax team today.He want the €80m offer rejected to be discussed. https://t.co/EFUtUdY2UE

Erik ten Hag questions commitment of Manchester United's players following Brentford clash

The Red Devils hit a new low last weekend as they were thrashed 4-0 by the Bees, with all four strikes coming within 25 horrifying first-half minutes.

During his pre-match press conference, before the clash against Liverpool, the Dutch boss could not hide his anger at the performance, as he stated (quoted by Sky Sports):

"I was definitely not happy. The basic stuff has to be good and that has to start with the right attitude. You need fighting spirit on the pitch and I didn't see it from minute one.

"The players didn't play good, a lot went wrong. You don't have to talk about anything [tactical] when the attitude is not right."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Four year deal for Casemiro, option for further season also confirmed. €60m & €10m add-ons bid on the table. Manchester United are working to get Casemiro deal approved in the next hours - medical expected within 48 hours, once Real Madrid will approve the proposal.Four year deal for Casemiro, option for further season also confirmed. €60m & €10m add-ons bid on the table. Manchester United are working to get Casemiro deal approved in the next hours - medical expected within 48 hours, once Real Madrid will approve the proposal. 🚨🔴 #MUFCFour year deal for Casemiro, option for further season also confirmed. €60m & €10m add-ons bid on the table. https://t.co/WSsMqYAwqZ

On the rivalry with neighbors Liverpool, Ten Hag added:

"I know the rivalry. We are the rivals. We have to win every game but especially this game. It starts with yourself.

"Act as a team, follow the results and principles and from that you get confidence."

