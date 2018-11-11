Manchester United: The Comeback kings are back in town

Champions league often brings surprises, twists and in some occasions, shocks! Wednesday night was no different as the drama ran high in Manchester United’s crunch encounter with European giants Juventus.

The Italian side were expected to win the match and repeat their heroics two weeks back in Old Trafford as Juventus defeated Manchester United 1-0, courtesy of a Paolo Dybala goal but as it is said about Manchester United, it is in the soul of this football club, it is in their fabric that they never ever give up.

Going by that, Wednesday night was no different as the Red Devils came back from behind and secured a monumental away victory at old lady with Juan Mata’s free-kick proving to be the turning point as United just pushed hard in the final moments of the game and were lucky to walk out with the victory as their continued pressure yielded an own goal from Leonardo Bonucci.

The season has not been entirely pleasant for United supporters as they’ve had to witness their side falter against the likes of West Ham United, Derby County and Brighton. But it is rightly said to never write off Manchester United and thus here we stand as the Manchester club has shown a new resurgence in their playing style as they have started looking like their old selves.

There was a time when Manchester United were one of the most feared teams in Europe and were deservingly named as the 'Comeback Kings' for their spirit and never say die attitude.

But post the Sir Alex Ferguson era, the team from Manchester hasn’t really carried the same form with their inability to be an elite team in the Premier League quite evident in front of the world.

It was assumed that Mourinho would step down soon but the morale, the confidence runs high and we might witness the old United spirit back as Jose Mourinho’s men are termed as the comeback experts.

Their recent performances in the Premier League do support our argument strongly as the Red Devils have shown consistently that they are concocted with a strong mettle and it is habitual for them to fight till the very end

Manchester United might not be at their best when it comes to gameplay but their sheer dedication and willpower are on point. The season is still a long way to go and fans are optimistic about their team’s performance.

On the back of an unbeaten run in October, if you’re a United fan then tighten your seat belts because the Comeback Kings are back in town to take you on a roller coaster ride with them and if you’re not a United supporter then brace yourselves as they are back in town. The stage is set for the Manchester derby and this might be the right time for the Manchester Giants to go head to head for the supremacy in Manchester.