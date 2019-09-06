Manchester United: Three crucial players for the Red Devils this season

It's not been all sunny for the club in the early going this season.

Manchester United completed three new signings in the summer with emphasis placed on defensive reinforcements. Their opening 4-0 win over Chelsea gave us a glimpse into what the side can do. It is still early days in the season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strives to find the winning formula.

Some of the problems that the team has faced since Sir Alex Ferguson retired was lack of leadership in the dressing room. In this current project, Solskjaer aims to build his team around young players who can play fast, attacking football. The boss has already let some players go in what has proven to be an unfulfilling summer of transfer business.

In the current squad, certain players will have to step and be leaders on the pitch. This involves taking charge of the rest of the team. As it is, there isn't much performance wise to write home about. The recent, 1-1 draw against Southampton exposed some of tactical problems United have. It was evident before the Saints' equaliser that Harry Maguire had signaled for his teammate to mark Jannick Vestergaard who was an aerial threat but he still manager to score the crucial goal with his head.

Here's a look at three players who really need to step up if the club hopes to attain success this season.

#3. David De Gea

De Gea can redeem himself this season.

The Spanish international had a torrid finish to the 2018/2019 season. He conceded 57 goals last season, the most by any of the 'top 6' goalkeepers in the Premier League. Before the Saints scored, he had produced a fine save but it was not enough to get United over the line. David De Gea however, was at fault against Crystal Palace when he could have handled the second goal better.

De Gea is still a good goalkeeper and he will once again continue as first choice this season barring any injury. He will need to rediscover his true form and soon because United are not fully solid at the back despite having Maguire and Aaron Wann-Bissaka in the side. His ball distribution will also be pivotal given that Solskjaer has introduced a new system where United try to play from the back.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs his goalie to step up.

