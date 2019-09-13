Manchester United: 3 Men who would be vital against Leicester City | Premier League 2019-20

Sreeram Krishnaswamy

The Red Devils need to get back to winning ways

Manchester United have gotten off to a bad start in the Premier League with just five points off the first four games. In their last game, they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10 men Southampton away from home.

The Red Devils will next face Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Leicester are currently placed at 3rd position in the points table with eight points from four games. Jamie Vardy has been among the scorers for the Foxes with three goals, whilst James Maddison has been in good touch himself.

Although Leicester have won just one of their last 19 league games against Manchester United, they will still be a tough opponent in the current situation for the Red Devils.

Let us look at three players who will be vital for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against Leicester City.

#3 Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood could be presented with a golden opportunity to shine tomorrow

Mason Greenwood is expected to get the nod ahead of Juan Mata against Leicester City. Paul Pogba is out of the clash and Jesse Lingard is a doubt due to illness.

Greenwood has shown good signs when he has got the chance to play as a substitute. He was good in the last game against Southampton, where he showed a spark of his quality, with a fiery shot following a take-on. He also got into a good position in the right-hand side unmarked but was ignored by Lingard who went for the shot.

Greenwood would be facing off against, perhaps, Leicester City's best player so far in Wilfred Ndidi. Playing as a defensive midfielder, Ndidi has registered 5 tackles, 4.3 interceptions, and only 0.7 fouls per game.

It is both a nightmare and a challenging situation to start against Ndidi as a #10 in your first start of the season. Greenwood has been handed an opportunity that he could grasp with both hands and cement his place in the lineup.

