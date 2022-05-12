Manchester United: Three youngsters who could break into the first-team next season

Manchester United's youth academy has a rich and long history of producing top footballing talents. Sir Bobby Charlton, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Paul Scholes are some of the most prominent names to have come out of United's youth setup.

Their current crop of youngsters is considered to be among the best in English football. The Red Devils' U18 team lifted the FA Youth Cup by defeating Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the final at Old Trafford on Thursday, May 12.

The Red Devils' new boss Erik ten Hag is renowned for his development of young players. We could see a lot of their academy starlets getting first-team opportunities next season.

On that note, here's a list of three youngsters who could break into Manchester United's first team next season.

#1 Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho impressed with his performances this season

Alejandro Garnacho has impressed one and all since joining Manchester United's youth academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

The 17-year old has played 12 Premier League 2 games this season, scoring four and assisting one goal. He scored twice during the Red Devils Youth FA Cup final triumph against Nottingham Forest.

GOAL @goal Alejandro Garnacho scored twice as Manchester United won their first FA Youth Cup since 2011 Alejandro Garnacho scored twice as Manchester United won their first FA Youth Cup since 2011 🏆 https://t.co/1Xvj7zYg5O

Garnacho is an explosive attacker who is capable of playing on either flank. His key strengths are his dribbling and finishing skills, along with his ability to use his boot feet equally well. His performances this season have earned him the Jimmy Murphy 'Young Player of the Year' award.

The Madrid-born midfielder made his Premier League debut during the Red Devils' clash against Chelsea earlier this season. It won't come as a surprise if he gets an extended run in the first team under Ten Hag next season.

#2 Shola Shoretire

Shola Shoretire could break into the first team next season

The Red Devils have struggled offensively this season, scoring just 56 goals in 37 league games this season. Signing a new forward will be among their key priorities over the summer. However, there are a number of talented attackers currently available in their youth setup who can save them millions in the market.

Shola Shoretire has been a consistent performer for the Red Devils youth team since joining in 2014. His performances also caught the attention of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who promoted him to the first team last season. The England youth international has made four appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils so far.

Shoretire is a versatile player who can play anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder. He possesses slick dribbling skills and also has the vision to find his teammates in goalscoring positions.

#3 Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal Mejbri is known for his passing skills

Hannibal Mejbri is among the most talented young players at Manchester United at the moment.

The 19-year old starlet joined the Red Devils youth academy from AS Monaco in 2019. He worked through the club’s youth ranks to make his senior debut during the 2020-21 season. Mejbri has played two games in the Premier League for the Red Devils thus far. He most recently garnered attention after his 10-minute cameo against Liverpool on April 19 and endeared himself to the Manchester United faithful.

The Tunisia international primarily operates as a central midfielder and possesses excellent passing, dribbling and tackling skills. He has made 10 Premier League 2 appearances this season, scoring one and assisting two goals.

Manchester United are likely to lose a number of midfielders in the summer as Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are all in the final year of their respective contracts with the club. Nemanja Matic has already confirmed his departure. Their exit could open the door for Mejri to break into the first team next season.

