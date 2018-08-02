Reports: Manchester United to demand Chelsea target in a swap deal

A shrewd move by Manchester United

What's the rumour?

Anthony Martial is reportedly seeking a move away from Premier League club Manchester United owing to the lack of playing minutes and enduring a turbulent relationship with Jose Mourinho.

As a result, many high-profile clubs, including the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham, are craving the Frenchman's signature, but United are refusing to sell Martial to a Premier League rival.

Hence, Bayern Munich is in pole position to secure his services but the wherewithal required has emerged as a sticking point in the negotiations.

United want at least £70 million for the Frenchman but Bayern are reluctant to spend more than £50 million.

So the Red Devils’ cunning plan is to add Robert Lewandowski, in a player-plus-cash deal involving Martial, reports The Sun.

In case you didn't know...

Robert Lewandowski, just like Martial, is also a wantaway player, who has been on Manchester United's radar for quite some time.

Other than the Red Devils, Chelsea are also keeping close tabs on the Polish striker.

The heart of the matter

Despite Lewandowski's desire to leave the Bavarians having spent four years at the Allianz Arena, Niko Kovac, who only recently took charge of Bayern, is adamant that his star striker won't be going anywhere:

There’s nothing new with Robert. It’s clear that he will not leave the club this summer, because we have a top striker and certainly do not want to give him away.

It’s true that Lewandowski is flirting with a move. But what he wants is one thing and what we want is another.

It’s our decision. Robert has a contract - I don’t know how long - and will stay here as long as possible.

We want to achieve a lot with him. He is a great footballer who has already achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, has scored many goals and will now score many goals in the new season.

Last season, the former Dortmund star netted 35 goals in all competitions as Bayern romped to their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

Bayern Munich is highly unlikely to let go of Robert Lewandowski in a bid to procure Anthony Martial.

Video:

What's next?

With the transfer window closing on August 9 this year, Lewandowski is expected to remain a Bayern Munich player this upcoming season and will help the club in their pursuit of silverware.

Could this deal happen this Summer? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!