Manchester United to hijack deal for Barcelona's number one target and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 6th August, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

Jose Mourinho is set to rock FC Barcelona once again

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 6, 2017:

Premier League

Manchester United to hijack FC Barcelona's number one target

According to reports in England, the Red Devils are set to open talks with Borussia Dortmund for the sale of Ousmane Dembele. The 20-year old is considered as Barcelona's potential replacement for the departed Neymar but their plans might be in jeopardy after the Premier League giants register their interest in the forward.

Manchester United hope that they can offer Dembele a better project than at Barcelona and think that he is the perfect fit for the league. Dortmund are open for a sale if the potential suitors decide to bid close to €100 million.

Everton want Danny Welbeck

Sunday People claims that the Toffees will move for the 23-year old striker if their efforts for his teammate, Olivier Giroud go in vain. Giroud is a transfer target for numerous clubs but there are also reports of the Frenchman opting to fight for his place at the Emirates. Everton believe that Welbeck has fallen way down the pecking order at Arsenal and might accept a starting role for them.

Newcastle United target Adrian

Sky Sports can reveal that the Magpies are in the market for a goalkeeper and have zeroed in on West Ham United's Adrian. The custodian reportedly wants to leave the Hammers after the arrival of Joe Hart at the club. Newcastle are ready to make a move for the 30-year old with Rafael Benitez keen on making him the club's sixth summer signing.