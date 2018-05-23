Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Manchester United to offer €70 million + star player for Cristiano Ronaldo, Modric's replacement identified and more: Transfer round-up, May 23, 2018

    Manchester United are surely preparing the deal of the century!

    Sumedh Pande
    FEATURED WRITER
    Rumors 23 May 2018, 20:03 IST
    20.13K

    Real Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
    Will we see Cristiano Ronaldo back in the Premier League?

    Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the season now entering its final week, top clubs are keeping their eyes open on all potential transfer targets. 

    And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on May 23, 2018:

    La Liga 

    Manchester United to offer €70 million + Paul Pogba for Cristiano Ronaldo

    The flirtation of Manchester United to lure Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford never seem to stop. According to Diario Gol, the Red Devils have now devised a new plan to sign Ronaldo this summer which also includes a certain Paul Pogba. 

    Manchester United are ready to make an offer of €70 million + Pogba to sign one of the greatest players in the world. Pogba has long been on Real Madrid's radar as one of the most marketable stars in the world whereas Ronaldo's affection for United is well known. 

    Real Madrid identify Luka Modric's replacement 

    Luka Modric, 33, is rumoured to be thinking about his future and may leave Real Madrid in the summer. Diario Gol has reported that Real Madrid have identified Miralem Pjanic of Juventus as a perfect candidate to replace Modric. Pjanic is valued at €90 million by the Bianconeri. 

    Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo Manuel Pellegrini Carlo Ancelotti Jose Mourinho
