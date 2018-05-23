Manchester United to offer €70 million + star player for Cristiano Ronaldo, Modric's replacement identified and more: Transfer round-up, May 23, 2018

Manchester United are surely preparing the deal of the century!

Will we see Cristiano Ronaldo back in the Premier League?

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the season now entering its final week, top clubs are keeping their eyes open on all potential transfer targets.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on May 23, 2018:

La Liga

Manchester United to offer €70 million + Paul Pogba for Cristiano Ronaldo

The flirtation of Manchester United to lure Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford never seem to stop. According to Diario Gol, the Red Devils have now devised a new plan to sign Ronaldo this summer which also includes a certain Paul Pogba.

Manchester United are ready to make an offer of €70 million + Pogba to sign one of the greatest players in the world. Pogba has long been on Real Madrid's radar as one of the most marketable stars in the world whereas Ronaldo's affection for United is well known.

Real Madrid identify Luka Modric's replacement

Luka Modric, 33, is rumoured to be thinking about his future and may leave Real Madrid in the summer. Diario Gol has reported that Real Madrid have identified Miralem Pjanic of Juventus as a perfect candidate to replace Modric. Pjanic is valued at €90 million by the Bianconeri.